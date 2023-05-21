Home Magazine

Instant Guide to Insta Blogging

Looking to start your career as a professional blogger or want to share captivating experiences? Instagram is the right platform to kickstart the journey. Here are seven tips for success:

Opt for a business or creative account: This unlocks a plethora of analytics tools, allowing you to gain insights into your profile’s performance and reach. To set up a business or creator account, go to your profile and choose ‘settings and privacy’ from the menu. Scroll down to the ‘for professionals’ section and select ‘account type and tools’. Tap on ‘switch to a professional account’. You will then be prompted to choose the category that best describes your page.If you want the chosen category to be displayed on your profile,toggle the ‘display on profile’ option. Finally, hit ‘done’ to complete the process.

Find your niche: Choose a topic you’re passionate about and which connects with your potential audience. As you delve deeper, fine-tune your content based on their preferences. If you’re unsure about which niche to pursue, consider exploring popular options like travel, fashion or photography. Make sure to state your area of expertise in your bio, allowing visitors to understand what you offer right away.

Craft compelling carousels: Utilise up to 10 images or graphics to illustrate your point, provide valuable tips, or share insightful statistics. Each carousel can deliver a concise message, making your content catchy and interesting.

Embrace the power of video: The 15-60-second InstaReels offer a dynamic way to share quick tips, behind-the-scenes glimpses, and before-and-after transformations. Experiment and determine what resonates best with your audience.

Write captivating captions: Create engaging captions that complement your visual content. Employ shorter sentences and break complex explanations into bullet points. Consider using a computer or tablet for an overview and ensure error-free captions.

Diversify your platforms: When you publish content on Instagram, you don’t have the ownership of it. You are also subject to algorithmic changes, and the app reserves the right to suspend your account without prior notice in certain circumstances. Avoid relying solely on the platform and explore other avenues. Consider linking your newsletter in the bio to your website on WordPress or Squarespace to host longer-form content.

Cultivate a consistent aesthetic: This aids brand recognition. Choose a cohesive colour scheme and develop guidelines for your posts. Design reel covers that seamlessly blend with your overall feed.

