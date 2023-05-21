When Hope Calls   

Manju Latha Kalanidhi By

It’s 3 am in Florida and Shilpa Popuri is on her daily calls. She is talking to the Head of the Department of MLRIT Engineering College in Hyderabad and is taking down notes about student Srikanth Reddy’s backlogs and attendance. Later in the day, as she commutes to work, she talks to the doctors at Gandhi Hospital in Musheerabad about patient #21 who suffered a brain aneurysm last week.

Popuri is a programme manager by day in the US, but by night she dons the avatar of a hands-on social changemaker for Indians who look to her for help. She sponsors emergency surgeries, pays tuition fee and even helps with monthly grocery kit through her organisation, VShine Foundation. It is a Hyderabad-based NGO, which will complete two years on June 24 and works on causes related to education, healthcare and honing young talent. The foundation has so far helped 329 people.

Popuri, who hails from Bhadradri Kothagudem in Telangana, is known in Hyderabad for her revolutionary ‘33 percent’ concept. “If it is someone who needs emergency healthcare, I take up one-third of the bill, the partner hospital pays/waives one-third and the family of the patient bears the rest. I plan to do the same with education where the partner institute would bear one-third the cost,” she says. As a rule, Popuri never disburses cash to the needy, but makes electronic payments to the school or college or hospital or doctor based on their needs. “This ensures transparency,” she states.

helps people with grocery kits

The 30-year-old now wants to start a new vertical called V-Can which will employ and empower the disabled. “I am working on an idea where the cleaning supplies will be made at home by the disabled and then sold to bulk buyers such as hospitals, hostels, corporate offices, etc.,” she says. Not surprisingly, her weekend is spent understanding the best ratio for benzalkonium chloride and dimethyl benzyl ammonium saccharinate for the disinfectant floor cleaner formula.

Popuri, who trained as an engineer, started off sponsoring education for underprivileged girls who studied in the college where her mother taught. She continued the good work once she moved to the US, 10 years ago. While helping people in her homestate during Covid in 2020—she helped secure as many as 100 oxygen cylinders for the needy—she felt the need to start her own NGO. “The first case I took up was that of a 23-year-old engineering student who met with an accident in June 2020. I spent a few lakhs on his ICU bills alone, but two years later, he is back on his feet and will be finishing his course too,” she says.

Until a year ago, Popuri was using her own earnings to help people. But soon word spread and others came forward to help. She is now keen to sponsor young sporting talent as part of her V-Dream initiative. In a world where you can be anything, be of help to others, she believes.

