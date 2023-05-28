Designs for the Future

Ayesha Singh By

Indian mythology has long served as a tool to educate and entertain, particularly children. But, with the advent of technology, the tradition of oral storytelling took a backseat. Vadodara-based entrepreneur couple, Krishna and Bhautik Siddhapura, was inspired by the Panchatantra fables and other folktales to design their kidswear brand, Story Tailor. Their latest collection comprises frocks, skirt sets, jumpsuits, kurtas and Nehru jackets, and sports motifs from stories such as ‘Bell the Cat’, ‘Two Silly Goats’, ‘The Hen that Laid the Golden Egg’, ‘The Hare and the Tortoise’ and more.

The idea came to Krishna a couple of years ago, when she was shopping for her now six-year-old son, Dev. She realised that the market was flooded with clothes that had images of Batman, Spiderman, Superman, The Hulk, Archie and The Fantastic Four. “There were hardly any clothes that featured Indian superheroes such as Parmanu, Nagraj and Shaktimaan, and the ones available were boring and unimaginative,” says the 36-year-old, who thought it was important to pass on the legacy of value-based storytelling to the next generation.

Krishna (l) and Bhautik Siddhapura

This prompted the couple to launch their brand in 2021, targeting children below eight years old. “Having stories on their clothes ignites children’s curiosity, and educates them regarding both positive and negative characters. The preying cat from ‘The Cat’s Judgement’, for instance, talks about never involving a third person in resolving conflict. The brand’s clothes function as reminders of the virtues of honesty, duty, dedication, self-reliance, compassion and teamwork,” Krishna says.

To make the engagement deeper and more valuable for a child, a flipbook of the story printed on the garment is provided with every order. The packaging is thoughtful too. Each box, resembling a book, can be cut out and made into a bunny mask. The back of the accompanying thank you card becomes a tangram puzzle. The order bill too can be made into origami animals. “Raising kids with cultural and moral values is something that we have always shared as a family, and stories cement it all together. My great-grandmother-in-law, for example, was a storyteller. She would narrate anecdotes from her early life, accounts from Partition and countless others from the hinterland of India,” says Krishna, who herself grew up listening to mealtime and bedtime stories every day.

“Story Tailor is a tribute to all these inspiring tales,” she adds. Though the brand launched during the pandemic, the surge in digital connectivity made reaching out with the new venture quick and seamless. “Add to that a government that’s increasingly supportive of startups; it’s a fantastic time to be an entrepreneur in India,” says Bhautik, the design mastermind.

The couple is now working on their next big plan—a collection of toys inspired by folktales. These, again,

will be unique to India, featuring Panchatantra-inspired characters. “There will also be a range of bags, quilts and upholstery, all made using fabric scraps, that’ll be launched soon,” says the 42-year-old.

