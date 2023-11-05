Tap the scrap: Transforming waste into useful art

Swati Singh By

A tabletop made from a manhole cover. A lamp created using recycled plastic pipes and reclaimed wood. A stool with a concrete Terrazzo top supported by a curved corrugated steel sheet. In the heart of Gujarat, Anurag Bhandari is crafting a sustainable legacy through his Ahmedabad-based furniture studio, Ek Kalakaar Design. Founded in 2018—when the designer branched off from being a part of his family steel business—the studio transforms everyday waste into eco-friendly functional pieces and is all set to now launch a new vertical of kids’ furniture, Lillie Pod, in December.

Talking about one of his first creations—a table crafted from an uprooted tree—the 38-year-old says, “The tree still had its roots intact, so I split it vertically and reinforced the structure with a mirrored box, creating the illusion that the roots were suspended in mid-air.” Bhandari’s latest endeavour includes an office space in Ahmedabad made entirely from waste. The design features a unique blend of mediums, with 50 percent of it up-cycled, 30 percent sustainable and 20 percent antique.

The designer’s inspiration to establish Ek Kalakaar stemmed from a reverence for nature ingrained in him since childhood. His grandmother and father’s habits of repurposing and reusing instilled an appreciation for sustainability. During his stay in Michigan, US, where he studied at the College for Creative Studies in 2009-11, he was struck by the alarming rate of material consumption and realised that sustainable design was the only way forward.

“Since each object has unique characteristics, the challenge lies in marrying disparate elements into harmonious forms,” Bhandari says. Whether it’s wood, metal, or plastic, everything undergoes a treatment process. Each piece then follows quality checks at production stage, ensuring that aesthetics do not compromise functionality. The finished products are priced `10,000 onwards and are available through his website.

The journey hasn’t been without challenges, though. While sourcing the right medium—not everything can be moulded—is a task in itself, the real test comes during execution. “As a designer, it gets confusing to put varied materials together,” he says, adding, “The many substances demand different skills. The craftsmen need to be versatile.” Bhandari, however, acknowledges the uphill battle in raising awareness as scrap may not be everyone’s idea of décor.

Nevertheless, he has designs on it and is soldiering ahead.

