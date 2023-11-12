In new light for this year's festival with technological influence

Ayesha Singh By

The festival of lights has transformed into a celebration that mirrors the changing world. Its modern version reflects a shift towards cultural adaptability, sustainability, inclusivity and digitisation. While religious devotion remains the same, today’s festivities emphasise the influence of technology, such as using cryptocurrency for gifts and augmented-reality fireworks. Traditional sweets have been reinvented as modern delicacies and lighting design has taken a sleek approach. Here’s a look at trends that bring contemporary vibrancy to the festivities.

Sweet Alchemy

As traditions evolve, so do tastes. This year, the focus is on elevating traditional dishes to delight the modern palate. For instance, the Rasmalai and Cream Cheese dessert, inspired by tiramisu, which replaces espresso-soaked ladyfingers with rasmalai and incorporates a scoop of mascarpone mousse. Additionally, the Coorg Marriott Resort & Spa has introduced the Chocolate and Mysore Pak cake. Staying in step with creativity, baker and conservation architect Miria Rose Jacob from Thiruvananthapuram has reimagined festive classics such as jalebi, gulab jamun and motichoor laddoo as delectable seven-layered cakes that simply melt in the mouth.

Mango Jim Jam

Transitioning from conventional sweets to a realm of well-balanced indulgence, where creative modifications dance on the taste buds, are surprises like the Blueberry Badam Laddoo, which combines fresh blueberries with crushed almonds; the Oreo Date Melange, blending dates with a hint of figs and Oreo biscuits; the Bounty Laddoo, evoking the essence of chocolates while retaining the charm of a laddoo; and the Kaju Litchi, an artisanal mithai crafted from cashews with a litchi flavour twist. “The infusion of vibrant colours, unique shapes, ingredients and artful presentations has made these festive sweets a global treat,” says head chef Rohitash Singh of Delhi-based Varque.

For Agra-based Shivam Bhagat, Director of Bhagat Halwai, this is the time when his kitchen transforms into a lively hub of fresh ideas. His newest chef d’oeuvre are Boondi Chocolate Barfi, Coconut Blueberry Laddoo and Dryfruits Choco Bomb. “Traditional sweets are evolving into an artisanal domain, embracing novel ingredients like matcha, pistachio cream, passion fruit, lavender, mango, chilli and espresso. This infusion of new flavours transforms treats into a sophisticated culinary experience,” he says.

Breaking the traditional mould is yet another fusion pioneer, Bombay Sweet Shop, with its range of goodies such as Dulce de Leche Peda (lal peda filled with silky Dulce de Leche and peanut brittle), Ferrero Rocher laddoo (besan laddoo with hazelnut), Mango Raspberry Barfi (mango peda with inhouse raspberry jam centre), Mango Smoothie Peda (mango peda rolled with blue cornflower petals and pistachio, filled with mango yoghurt ganache and inhouse mango jam) and Mango Cheesecake Bon Bon (mango and biscuit peda layered with cream cheese ganache and aam papad, dressed with rose petals). Not to mention the Rangeela Boondi Chikki, an innovative take on boondi chikki made with namkeen boondi and the sticky goodness of jaggery, crunchy roasted hazelnuts and almonds. The Bombay Bhel Chikki Bar made with jaggery, sugar, assorted nuts, seeds, chakli, salli, chips, sev, gathia and bhel is doing particularly well this year. For the health-conscious, there’s the new Vegan Power Laddoo made with jaggery, dates, cashews, almonds, pistachios, figs, coconut sugar, puffed amaranth, seed mix (sesame, poppy and melon seeds) and cardamom.

Spirited twists like boozy laddoos too promise to make every bite celebratory. Gone are the days of laddoo experiments with vodka and champagne; today they come with the liquor of your choice—whisky, red wine, jager bomb, sambuca, gin, Campari, mulled wine, and even mojito and pina colada, and innovators like Nihira Mithai offer it all. While you’re at it, try the Old Monk halwa or one of their delicious remixes like Blueberry and Cranberry Panjiri, Cheesecake Barfi, Blueberry Barfi and Lavender Laddoo.

Packaging a Punch

Gift-wrapping is undergoing an uber-modern shift with seed, hemp and cork paper being top choices. “The Furoshiki wrap, a traditional Japanese square-shaped decorative fabric knot, has made a comeback in quirky prints. The strawberry-, snowflakes- and cat-patterned Furoshiki have gathered much hype. You can also opt for pine needles or bamboo boxes instead of cardboard ones. Metallic thread wrap and handloom silk are doing well and so are laser-cut wooden tags. Burlap gift bags are all the vogue and so are copper wire accents,” says Gunja Ahuja, the founder and creative head of Delhi-based Aarambh Bespoke Gifting. Packers alternating between dried roses, dry palm leaves and straw is passé. Newer options such as green button daisies, baby’s breath, soprano purple and peonies now define the trend in gift embellishments. To elevate the look, choose a refined palette that comprises champagne, sage, aqua or fuschia. Add a bit of pearl and you’ve got yourself an ultra-contemporary packaging.

In the space of progressive presentations, a shift towards practicality is seen through the rise of see-through packaging. “Its allure lies in its simplicity. Transparent sheets made of acetate and high-grade cellophane in colours such as blush pink, peach, mint green, pale lemon and coral are most thriving. Custom glass cases to place high value gifts are also doing well. Word of caution: Make sure the items are arranged neatly to avoid a messy look. Secure the gifts with cushioning or padding in silk or organza fabrics,” says Gurugram-based gift packaging curator Veenita R Gupta.

Few brands understand the importance of preserving age-old festive traditions like The Laddoo Wala does. In a nostalgic fusion of hand-rolled laddoos and sleek packaging design, the newly launched festive ‘tiffin box’ opens up to reveal a selection of sweet and savoury surprises. “Innovative concepts like these have become highly sought after as people recognise their inherent value. With the use of vibrant colours and vivid storytelling, these boxes are not mere containers; they are a celebration of our cultural roots. They are as much a visual treat as they are an embodiment of thoughtful design, adding an extra layer of meaning to the joy of indulging in traditional mithai,” says Rajnish Taneja and Jyotsna Taneja, founders of the Delhi-based brand.

Progressive Gastronomy

Painting the festive canvas with colours of fruity transformation are vegetable and fruit-forward dishes. Says Saumya Srivastava, Sous Chef at Soul Pantry, Andaz Delhi: “The novelty lies in finding the perfect balance between innovation, imagination and health, owing to the heightened culinary consciousness among people today. Therefore, one sees the integration of unexpected ingredients like avocado, beetroot, zucchini and butternut squash in sweets.” In a different enclave of the kitchen, the hotel’s executive sous chef Souvick Mutsuddi is immersed in an innovation that he believes will be a hit among diners this year: a shift towards deconstruction. As he gives the finishing touches to his biryani blow, he explains how the art of deconstruction and reconstruction has taken a new meaning.

Masala chai rum

“Long associated with elaborate dishes, the technique is now being used for everyday Indian favourites like biryani, pulao, pao bhaji, samosa chole chaat, dosa and jalebi. No pomp, no fancy preparations, just a heartfelt celebration of the humble everyday favourites,” he says. In the vibrant orchestra of flavours, tea infusions add a ‘spirited’ touch to the celebration. “Think Indian masala tea-infused rum, and black-tea infused vermouth rosso and lime juice served in cutting chai glasses. The versatility is seen through other ingenious preparations such as jasmine tea mojito and matcha lemonade,” says Priyank Sukhija, MD and CEO of First Fiddle Restaurants.

To spice things up, pair these with festive savouries showcasing the season’s hottest trend in spice blends. Indulge in peri peri sesame chakkli, beetroot namak pare, basil sev, chocolate murruku, sage kachori, saffron and citrus nankhatai and cinnamon chakkli. To cater to a more health-conscious demographic, people like Vaibhav Kumar, co-founder and CEO of SnacQ, has worked on recipes such as peanut butter granola, which reimagines the beloved chikki, without adding sugar and oil; quinoa and dark chocolate (a healthier alternative to chocolate cookies and biscuits, it comes without oil, added sugar or preservatives); masala berries mix akin to the taste of anardana and aam papad, but without the added sugar.

Modern Giftscape

In a departure from unimaginative gifts, Pritish Sarkar, a businessperson who divides his time between Gurugram and Los Angeles, has chosen cryptocurrency as his Diwali presents for clients. He acquired these digital assets during a favourable market period and is currently in the process of creating customised cards to house the private key, along with a personalised greeting. “The borderless nature of cryptocurrency free, from intermediaries like banks, makes it a convenient option, especially for those looking to send gifts across the world. It’s a practical, investment-centric gesture that goes beyond aesthetics and adds value to one’s savings,” says Sarkar.

It’s not just cryptocurrency, tech-savvy individuals and investors are appreciating the idea of presenting digital assets as gifts for special occasions. “This is a forward-thinking alternative to stay ahead of the curve. While givers are appreciating its modernity, recipients are valuing the opportunity to enter the digital world of finance. Gifting crypto capitalises on the potential for appreciation, thus enhancing the overall experience. Additionally, with a tax exemption of up to Rs 50,000 for various forms of gifting, this trend is only likely to grow. Cryptocurrency now extends to philanthropy as well, where digital assets are increasingly being used for Diwali donations.” says Edul Patel, CEO of Mudrex, a crypto investing platform based in Bengaluru and headquartered in San Francisco.

If you have run out of ideas on what to gift, let an AI-powered ideas generator take over. Giftwrap.ai is one of them and it provides recommendations after assessing the occasion, budget and the personality of the receiver. Signalling a shift from the exchange of sweet boxes as a gifting idea is Phool’s Collector’s Edition box of playing cards, which draws inspiration from medieval Indian history, narrating tales of bravery and courage through the 55 illustrated cards in the deck. These stories span from the golden age of the Vijayanagara Empire to resistance against the Mughals and the pursuit of Swaraj through religious acceptance. The cards come in a premium wooden holder, handcrafted by generational artisans. It not only preserves the traditional essence of the festival, but also elevates it to a realm where history, innovation and craftsmanship come together.

When it comes to fragrances, mithai-inspired candles are all the rage this season. Consider Motichoor Laddoo candles, with the aroma of ghee, toasted gram flour and sugar; Rasmalai candles, with a delightful essence of cardamom and saffron-infused milk; the sweet, fried aroma of Gulab Jamun candles; and the robust, buttery notes of Kaju Katli ones. Taking off from food-themed lighting are lamps that blend the charm of candles with modern designs. At the forefront are those featuring traditional Indian motifs such as paisley, lotus, chakra and anar, with fragrances that fuse Eastern and Western influences; for instance, sandalwood and vanilla, lemon and saffron, lavender and coconut, and patchouli and berries. “Candle warmer lamps are doing equally well this year.

The tag #CandleWarmer has amassed 105 million views on TikTok, signifying a trend that not only offers a new way of enjoying a warm glow, but also reduces the inherent risks associated with an open flame. Candle warmers like the Himalayan salt lamp and vintage lantern ones are doing especially well. Scents like spiced cider, cranberry orange gingerbread and maple are top picks not just for Diwali, but for the extended festival season with off-beat fragrances such as oregano, coffee and earthy ones like eucalyptus and brick powder in demand,” says Vadodara-based Anoushka Sadarangani, founder and designer of lifestyle brand Anousshka.

Keeping the senses astir are perfume diffusers inspired by botanicals. “Adopting a liberated freeform this time around, the imaginary flowers, blossoming petals and arching leaves, enhanced by earthy tones, can elevate the olfactory experience of any place, especially during festive soirees,” says Nikhil Lamba, CEO Lladró India. The grass continues to be greener on the side of eco-friendly gifting with self-watering planters, seed bombs, recycled rubber products, edible plants and blooms, plant subscriptions, bamboo products and zero-waste starter kits. “Green gifting is not just a continuation of past practices, it also signifies responsibility-driven design ethos within the creative community.

Innovation with sustainable materials such as pineapple fibre, coffee ground composite, coconut coir, cork products and bioplastics have given a further impetus to new-age product engineering,” says Goa-based Aaron D’Sa, who specialises in plant-related gifting and eco-friendly décor, adding, “The sacred landscape has evolved too, with spirituality donning an ecologically conscious form. Departing from the traditional embrace of marble and wood, materials such as concrete composite, biodegradable polymers, bio-resin, hempcrete and bamboo fibre composite are being used to create deity figures and sculptures. On the contracting trend, those made with semi-precious gemstones and crystals continue to do well for their distinctly modern aesthetics,” says D’Sa.

Tradition Meets Tech

Want to burst crackers without any environmental impact? Augmented reality makes that possible with noise-and-mess-free celebrations in a gamified format. Apps like Fwsim allow users to replicate 3D fireworks, offering the option to craft unique displays with glow effects and ground lighting. Then there are other immersive apps like ‘Indian Diwali Celebration Game’ on Google Play that have garnered popularity due to their engaging features like firework makers. You also get to see the crackers you have made illuminate the virtual sky.

Other features are Indian dressup (dressing up your avatar in fun ways), digital rangoli-making, and even preparing popular sweets without moving an inch from your seat. With a 25 percent increase in entertainment app instals during Diwali compared to the annual average in 2022, according to data.ai India Festival Report 2023, the upward trajectory is likely to continue this year. “This growth is particularly prominent in the realm of immersive festive apps that cater to a diverse demographic. Beyond serving as a platform for tech-savvy youngsters to enjoy festivities, these apps also offer a convenient source of entertainment for the elderly who face physical limitations,” says Delhi-based app developer Gagan Singh.

Another segment in which technology has democratised Diwali celebrations is the age-old practice of mahurat trading. “With the proliferation of numerous online platforms and mobile apps streamlining the trading process, especially for the young, what was once a domain of seasoned investors has undergone

a massive transformation. User-friendly interfaces, access to real-time market data and cutting-edge algorithms enable automatic trading, making for a more efficient process,” says Twinkle Jain, a chartered accountant-turned-finance content creator.

Glow with the Flow

Dainty, unpretentious forms now supplant the extravagance of last year’s lighting concepts. “Take, for instance, glow domes and pods that have become a sensation. Embedded with energy-efficient LEDs, their sculptural form and adjustable brightness render them versatile for festive get-togethers. The beauty of lithophanes comes from how light interacts with the translucency of porcelain, creating visual effects that bring out its decorative engravings. Whether placing them at the centre of the dinner table as a statement piece or on the side table for ambient lighting, they add a touch of charm to any space. Matte ones with deity carvings are particularly trending this Diwali,” says Lamba.

From space-saving concepts to colossal light bouquets, the choice is abundant. “Futuristic designs in fluid forms such as infinity, twisted helix, swirls, water droplets and molecular clusters are top sellers this year. Spider-inspired designs where the slender legs reach out into space to hold bulbs are being widely embraced. Not to mention, the popular candlelight terrariums, table mushroom lights, heliconia lamps and wood block lights. Angular designs have come back with gusto this year, while spherical fixtures continue to evolve. I am personally a big fan of abstract shapes as they make for striking statements,” says Natasha Jain, the co-founder of Bent Chair.

A unique way to bring the outdoors in is by investing in fauna-themed lights. “Their popularity is attributed to the symbolic representations. For instance, birds signify freedom, owls embody wisdom, butterflies stand for transformation, and peacocks for prosperity,” says Janavi Javeri, Mumbai-based interior stylist and founder of Walls and Things, adding, “Even though copper ones are most common these days, wrought iron and resin lights with fine etching or carving make for striking decor elements.”

