Home theatre: India, 2023 ODI World Cup and the significance of it

Vishnu Prasad By

Few relationships in sports are as fascinating as the one between the cricket World Cups and the Indian psyche. One could probably use World Cups as landmarks to identify changes in how the country perceives itself, and not be off by a lot. The barely believable victory in 1983 was proof of how India was slowly beginning to transition from being a newly independent nation, still shaking off the scars of colonialism, to one that was genuinely beginning to believe that it could be a world leader. Here was a team—laughed at by the former colonial masters as tourists and sightseers—that trumped the best in the world to lift the cup on foreign soil. The successful hosting of the 1987 event only served to reinforce the notion that the country was beginning to wake up to its potential.

By the time the 1996 World Cup came along, a lot had changed. India was five years into liberalisation and had begun to spread its wings and assert itself on the global stage as a potential economic powerhouse. Cricket was probably the first product that had the country as its biggest market, and the 1996 edition was the genesis of that shift. There was now a worthy god for the devotees to worship in Sachin Tendulkar, someone who made being the best in the world look so easy and natural. That tournament too was a roller-coaster ride. A win in a memorable quarterfinal in Bengaluru triggered nationwide euphoria while a loss in the semifinal at the Eden Gardens triggered riots. Being the fourth-best in the world at something was no longer good enough.

Men in Blue celebrate the 2011 World Cup win

The 2003 team was a reflection of the typical small-town youngster—brash, fearless, rid of the post-colonial inferiority complex and ready to look pretty much anyone in the eye. When Ashish Nehra bulldozed through the England batting, taking six wickets, before stopping to munch on a banana in full view of the cameras, it somehow came across as the most Indian thing to do. When Tendulkar slashed Shoaib Akthar over the third man for one of the most iconic sixes the game had seen, it reflected the audacity that India was slowly getting used to.

Eight years later, the feeling in the air was one of entitlement. Nobody was surprised when the country won the World Cup on home soil. Emotional maybe, but not surprised. Of course, this was a trophy that was long overdue. Of course, it was unimaginable that Tendulkar would have to retire without winning a World Cup. If the 1983 victory was met by gasps of surprise, 2011 was met by the sort of satisfaction that follows when expectations have been met.

Kapil Dev with the Prudential

World Cup in 1983

Twelve years on, the first ball of another World Cup will be bowled on home turf. There are a number of things that tell us about what the country is right now. It’s the first World Cup that India is hosting by themselves, a reflection perhaps of how the world has stopped treating it as a subcontinent and more as a country. The kind of fervour and excitement that usually precedes a home World Cup has been conspicuous by its absence, as the market has matured. The game may still be the most important thing, but it is no longer the only thing.

Then there is the politics of it. In 2023, Indian society can no longer distance itself from public affairs, for it has become personal. A decade-and-a-half ago, it was still possible to have an extended conversation with someone without being exposed to where their political leanings lay. Such an interaction is hard to come by these days. Everything is political—cuisine, language, clothing, religion. It is no surprise that the World Cup too can be seen in the same light.

The English can talk all they want about trophies coming home, but if one has to go by the adage, home is where the heart is, then there is only one place cricket can call home. The sport stopped being a game when Kapil Dev and his band of unfancied devils lifted the trophy in 1983. Since then, cricket has become a religion unlike any other, where gods have to be wary of devotees; for, any sign of fallibility will end up in expulsion from the pantheon. A bad start to the 2003 edition saw attacks on the houses of multiple cricketers. But keep giving them what they want and there is no end to their devotion. Ask Tendulkar or MS Dhoni—they may no longer wear the blue jersey, but a grateful nation still queues up to buy whatever product they promote on the telly.

The tournament comes back here at a time when murmurs of discontent are beginning to ring louder. Television channels and streaming apps still have to keep going back to 2011 for their ‘India Shining’ programming. Many still fondly recollect Dhoni’s six off the last ball in the final, but that memory is beginning to yellow. The Men in Blue have won little of note since. India were powerless to stop Australia on their turf in the semifinals in 2015. Four years later, it was the turn of their neighbours, New Zealand, to crush India’s hopes at the same stage. A Champions Trophy crown in 2013 is India’s last major international victory and a decade has passed since. Gods cannot afford to look mortal for this long.

This is, after all, India. All will be forgiven in an instant if the dopamine burst on offer is strong enough. If Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can lead this team to victory, they too can rest easy knowing that their legacies are safe, much like Tendulkar and Dhoni’s. As for their chances on the field, the team will head into the tournament as clear favourites to end this drought. Their recent form indicates that they are peaking at just the right time. The victory in the Asia Cup was a display of arrogance that was a callback to Sourav Ganguly’s and Dhoni’s teams. They showcased their strength with the ball in the final of the tournament by dismissing the entire Sri Lankan team for just 50 runs. Then, they showed how formidable they can be with the bat by smashing Australia all around the park for 399 runs. The win catapulted India to the top of the ODI rankings.

Fans run onto the field after Kapil’s catch to dismiss Viv Richards in the final;

“I am very happy with the last 10 ODIs we played,” said India captain Rohit Sharma ahead of the third ODI against Australia. “A lot of the guys came back into form scoring runs and the bowlers taking a lot of wickets. In the last few games, we saw players coming back from injury as well. They have proven their fitness. So we are pretty much settled at this point in time, with how we stand and where we stand. It is just about taking the team forward in the best possible way. Looking at the last 10 or 11 ODIs, there have been a lot of positives,” he added. The likes of Sharma, Kohli and Hardik Pandya are all match-winners on their day, but perhaps the best sign is that Jasprit Bumrah seems to have finally put his injury woes behind him. On his day, there are few in the world who can effectively stand up to the Baroda pacer. Another player who has returned to the fold from injury with a bang is KL Rahul. He made his return in spectacular fashion with a hundred against Pakistan in the Asia Cup and looked in great form in subsequent games too.

“We had a couple of fitness issues to look at, but all three (Rahul, Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer), who had long-term injuries, have come through,” India’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar said recently. “KL is looking good; this gives us the best balance to try and do well. He was part of the camp in Bengaluru and looked really good there, and has got over his niggle. He played a couple of games over the last two days. I think he kept for 50 overs and batted for around 50 overs too, so he looks good and we’re happy to have him,” he added.

MS Dhoni’s winning shot from 2011 World Cup

Perhaps, the only thing they do not have in the arsenal is an off-spinner—something that former players and selectors have called for. “I would have been very fine with this squad if Ashwin was part of it because I think in Indian conditions, he would have been very handy. In Asia, he would have done well. Every team is filled with left-handers. Ashwin could have been a healthy choice with all the years of experience,” said former chief selector MSK Prasad, after India named their World Cup squad.

While Ashwin was recalled for the Australia ODIs and did well in Indore, Axar Patel, who is recovering from a left quadriceps strain since the Asia Cup, remains the first choice. At the time of going to press, they expect the left-arm spinner to get fit in time for the global event (teams could change their provisional squad till September 28). Should it not happen, they have a backup ready in Ashwin.

The signs are there that India can go all the way, and so is the confidence. And if in 2011, the victory was met with a sense of entitlement, this one will be met with the kind of nationalism-fuelled aggression that can only come from a genuine belief that the country has taken its rightful place at the high table of global powers. And it is perhaps this inevitable wave of nationalism that makes this World Cup ripe to be used as a political tool.

Ajit Agarkar, India’s chief selector

Both the past and present are full of instances when sporting events were used as tools to further political agendas, be it national or international. Of late, the thin line between sports and politics has blurred significantly. The obvious examples are touted at the beginning of every major sporting event these days. Adolf Hitler using the 1936 Summer Olympics as a means to not only showcase German might to the world, but also to let his average countryman know that the humiliation and compromises of the Weimar era were behind them, is a popular one. There is Benito Mussolini using the 1934 FIFA World Cup to further his agenda. Closer to the present, there are examples of the 2008 Beijing Games boosting Chinese nationalism, Vladimir Putin’s futile quest for international legitimacy through the 2018 FIFA World Cup and Qatar’s hosting of the 2022 event.

“We had a couple of fitness issues to look at, but all three (Rahul, Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer), who had long-term injuries, have come through. KL too is looking good; this gives us the best balance to try and do well.”

Not every example needs to carry a negative connotation. Nelson Mandela was not subtle about using the 1995 Rugby World Cup—the first sporting event that South Africa hosted after the end of Apartheid—to push his agenda of reconciliation. When the Springboks won that tournament, Mandela turned up to present that trophy in their green and yellow jersey, an iconic yet consciously crafted image. The 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany is now regarded as a positive shift in the way Germans saw themselves and their country. It is now referred to as sommermärchena summer fairy tale—despite the fact that the national team only made the semifinals. Multiple studies highlighted the positive social impact that it had on German citizens.

The tournament played a role in providing Chancellor Angela Merkel—then just one year into her reign—with the platform to dominate the country’s politics for the next 15 years. Jurgen Klinsmann, who was the coach of the German team, would later write about the role she played during the tournament. “For me, nothing epitomises Angela Merkel’s leadership more than her role in the 2006 World Cup,” he wrote in Time in 2014. “As hosts, we Germans were concerned about how we would be perceived—the dark shadow of history still loomed. We, as a nation, were comfortable showing a pride that was not seen or felt in generations. Merkel had presided over a transformational moment.”

In under six months, after the final of the 2023 World Cup, Indians will line up to vote in the 2024 General Elections. The ruling dispensation will be aware that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be portrayed as presiding over a similar transformational moment as Merkel did in 2006, a lot will be forgotten and buried. Studies have shown that sporting triumphs can give the government an electoral boost of up to 1.5 per cent in vote swings. When the two main variables are cricket and India, that swing may end up being a lot more.

This process seems to be underway right from Day One. The stadium hosting the opener and the final in Ahmedabad is named after the Prime Minister. And if the much-politicised Test match at that stadium between India and Australia earlier this year was any indication, then both the India-Pakistan clash as well as the final—should the Sharma-led side qualify are going to serve as more than just a match. The pre-match event in March saw Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese engage in a bunch of PR stunts, including being presented with photographs of themselves.

Expect more parades in decked-up chariots with posters of politicians and cricketers if things go according to plan for the Indian team. Of course, this could backfire if India ends up having a shocker of a tournament, or if Pakistan ends up trouncing them at Ahmedabad. This is why, for a lot of people, this will be the most important sporting event held in India yet. No, this is more important than witnessing Tendulkar cap off his unbelievable career by finally winning that elusive World Cup trophy. This is more important than 2010 when India set out to prove to the world that it had grown big enough to host a Commonwealth Games, and 1996 when the country came up with what is arguably the most memorable World Cup to date. This is more important than cricket than sport. For there is a lot more at stake here than just a trophy.

MARK YOUR DATES

Oct 8 Australia, Chennai

Oct 11 Afghanistan, New Delhi

Oct 14 Pakistan, Ahmedabad

Oct 19 Bangladesh, Pune

Oct 22 New Zealand, Dharamsala

Oct 29 England, Lucknow

Nov 2 Sri Lanka, Mumbai

Nov 5 South Africa, Kolkata

Nov 11 Netherlands, Bengaluru

INDIA AT PAST WORLD CUPS

1975 - Group Stage

1979 - Group Stage

1983 - Champions

India made a statement, beating West Indies, but got thrashed by Australia and the former, in round 2. Skipper Kapil Dev’s one of the greatest ODI innings vs. Zimbabwe kept them alive. The final was a David vs. Goliath match-up with India up against Clive Lloyd’s men. They were bundled out for 183, but seamers persisted; Kapil took an inspirational catch and the rest was history.

1987 - Semifinals

1992 - Group stage

1996 - SemiFinals

1999 - Super Six

2003 - Runners-Up

2007 - Group Stage

2011 - Champions

Everything came together for Sachin Tendulkar’s last WC, that too at home. The batting unit, except MS Dhoni, kept firing while Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh kept delivering. They reached the finals beating Australia and Pakistan. And come the moment in the summit clash against Sri Lanka, Dhoni stepped up big time. He launched Nuwan Kulasekara into the stands at Wankhede to end a 28-year wait.

2015 - SemiFinals

2019 - SemiFinals

DID YOU KNOW

Only six venues for this tournament have hosted a men’s World Cup game in the past. The HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala; MCA Stadium, Pune; Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad; and Ekana Stadium, Lucknow will be making their World Cup debut in the marquee edition

Participating teams

India, Australia, England, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands

VENUES FOR THE 2023 WORLD CUP

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi

Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala

MCA Stadium, Pune

BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

46 The number of days the 2023 ODI World Cup will go on for, from October 5 to November 19

48 The number of games the tournament will see, including two semifinals and a final

10 The number of teams that will play in a round-robin format—the last time such an ODI WC format will be seen. The 2027 WC will feature 14 teams in the format same as the 2003 edition

4 The times India has hosted (or co-hosted) the event, including the 2023 edition. Only England has hosted more WCs (five times).

As India gets ready to stage a fourth 50-over World Cup—the first the country is hosting entirely by itself—the cricket will be enthralling, but the tournament will be unlike any other sporting event in the nation

Few relationships in sports are as fascinating as the one between the cricket World Cups and the Indian psyche. One could probably use World Cups as landmarks to identify changes in how the country perceives itself, and not be off by a lot. The barely believable victory in 1983 was proof of how India was slowly beginning to transition from being a newly independent nation, still shaking off the scars of colonialism, to one that was genuinely beginning to believe that it could be a world leader. Here was a team—laughed at by the former colonial masters as tourists and sightseers—that trumped the best in the world to lift the cup on foreign soil. The successful hosting of the 1987 event only served to reinforce the notion that the country was beginning to wake up to its potential. By the time the 1996 World Cup came along, a lot had changed. India was five years into liberalisation and had begun to spread its wings and assert itself on the global stage as a potential economic powerhouse. Cricket was probably the first product that had the country as its biggest market, and the 1996 edition was the genesis of that shift. There was now a worthy god for the devotees to worship in Sachin Tendulkar, someone who made being the best in the world look so easy and natural. That tournament too was a roller-coaster ride. A win in a memorable quarterfinal in Bengaluru triggered nationwide euphoria while a loss in the semifinal at the Eden Gardens triggered riots. Being the fourth-best in the world at something was no longer good enough. Men in Blue celebrate the 2011 World Cup win The 2003 team was a reflection of the typical small-town youngster—brash, fearless, rid of the post-colonial inferiority complex and ready to look pretty much anyone in the eye. When Ashish Nehra bulldozed through the England batting, taking six wickets, before stopping to munch on a banana in full view of the cameras, it somehow came across as the most Indian thing to do. When Tendulkar slashed Shoaib Akthar over the third man for one of the most iconic sixes the game had seen, it reflected the audacity that India was slowly getting used to.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Eight years later, the feeling in the air was one of entitlement. Nobody was surprised when the country won the World Cup on home soil. Emotional maybe, but not surprised. Of course, this was a trophy that was long overdue. Of course, it was unimaginable that Tendulkar would have to retire without winning a World Cup. If the 1983 victory was met by gasps of surprise, 2011 was met by the sort of satisfaction that follows when expectations have been met. Kapil Dev with the Prudential World Cup in 1983Twelve years on, the first ball of another World Cup will be bowled on home turf. There are a number of things that tell us about what the country is right now. It’s the first World Cup that India is hosting by themselves, a reflection perhaps of how the world has stopped treating it as a subcontinent and more as a country. The kind of fervour and excitement that usually precedes a home World Cup has been conspicuous by its absence, as the market has matured. The game may still be the most important thing, but it is no longer the only thing. Then there is the politics of it. In 2023, Indian society can no longer distance itself from public affairs, for it has become personal. A decade-and-a-half ago, it was still possible to have an extended conversation with someone without being exposed to where their political leanings lay. Such an interaction is hard to come by these days. Everything is political—cuisine, language, clothing, religion. It is no surprise that the World Cup too can be seen in the same light. The English can talk all they want about trophies coming home, but if one has to go by the adage, home is where the heart is, then there is only one place cricket can call home. The sport stopped being a game when Kapil Dev and his band of unfancied devils lifted the trophy in 1983. Since then, cricket has become a religion unlike any other, where gods have to be wary of devotees; for, any sign of fallibility will end up in expulsion from the pantheon. A bad start to the 2003 edition saw attacks on the houses of multiple cricketers. But keep giving them what they want and there is no end to their devotion. Ask Tendulkar or MS Dhoni—they may no longer wear the blue jersey, but a grateful nation still queues up to buy whatever product they promote on the telly. The tournament comes back here at a time when murmurs of discontent are beginning to ring louder. Television channels and streaming apps still have to keep going back to 2011 for their ‘India Shining’ programming. Many still fondly recollect Dhoni’s six off the last ball in the final, but that memory is beginning to yellow. The Men in Blue have won little of note since. India were powerless to stop Australia on their turf in the semifinals in 2015. Four years later, it was the turn of their neighbours, New Zealand, to crush India’s hopes at the same stage. A Champions Trophy crown in 2013 is India’s last major international victory and a decade has passed since. Gods cannot afford to look mortal for this long. This is, after all, India. All will be forgiven in an instant if the dopamine burst on offer is strong enough. If Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can lead this team to victory, they too can rest easy knowing that their legacies are safe, much like Tendulkar and Dhoni’s. As for their chances on the field, the team will head into the tournament as clear favourites to end this drought. Their recent form indicates that they are peaking at just the right time. The victory in the Asia Cup was a display of arrogance that was a callback to Sourav Ganguly’s and Dhoni’s teams. They showcased their strength with the ball in the final of the tournament by dismissing the entire Sri Lankan team for just 50 runs. Then, they showed how formidable they can be with the bat by smashing Australia all around the park for 399 runs. The win catapulted India to the top of the ODI rankings. Fans run onto the field after Kapil’s catch to dismiss Viv Richards in the final; “I am very happy with the last 10 ODIs we played,” said India captain Rohit Sharma ahead of the third ODI against Australia. “A lot of the guys came back into form scoring runs and the bowlers taking a lot of wickets. In the last few games, we saw players coming back from injury as well. They have proven their fitness. So we are pretty much settled at this point in time, with how we stand and where we stand. It is just about taking the team forward in the best possible way. Looking at the last 10 or 11 ODIs, there have been a lot of positives,” he added. The likes of Sharma, Kohli and Hardik Pandya are all match-winners on their day, but perhaps the best sign is that Jasprit Bumrah seems to have finally put his injury woes behind him. On his day, there are few in the world who can effectively stand up to the Baroda pacer. Another player who has returned to the fold from injury with a bang is KL Rahul. He made his return in spectacular fashion with a hundred against Pakistan in the Asia Cup and looked in great form in subsequent games too. “We had a couple of fitness issues to look at, but all three (Rahul, Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer), who had long-term injuries, have come through,” India’s chief selector Ajit Agarkar said recently. “KL is looking good; this gives us the best balance to try and do well. He was part of the camp in Bengaluru and looked really good there, and has got over his niggle. He played a couple of games over the last two days. I think he kept for 50 overs and batted for around 50 overs too, so he looks good and we’re happy to have him,” he added. MS Dhoni’s winning shot from 2011 World Cup Perhaps, the only thing they do not have in the arsenal is an off-spinner—something that former players and selectors have called for. “I would have been very fine with this squad if Ashwin was part of it because I think in Indian conditions, he would have been very handy. In Asia, he would have done well. Every team is filled with left-handers. Ashwin could have been a healthy choice with all the years of experience,” said former chief selector MSK Prasad, after India named their World Cup squad. While Ashwin was recalled for the Australia ODIs and did well in Indore, Axar Patel, who is recovering from a left quadriceps strain since the Asia Cup, remains the first choice. At the time of going to press, they expect the left-arm spinner to get fit in time for the global event (teams could change their provisional squad till September 28). Should it not happen, they have a backup ready in Ashwin. The signs are there that India can go all the way, and so is the confidence. And if in 2011, the victory was met with a sense of entitlement, this one will be met with the kind of nationalism-fuelled aggression that can only come from a genuine belief that the country has taken its rightful place at the high table of global powers. And it is perhaps this inevitable wave of nationalism that makes this World Cup ripe to be used as a political tool. Ajit Agarkar, India’s chief selectorBoth the past and present are full of instances when sporting events were used as tools to further political agendas, be it national or international. Of late, the thin line between sports and politics has blurred significantly. The obvious examples are touted at the beginning of every major sporting event these days. Adolf Hitler using the 1936 Summer Olympics as a means to not only showcase German might to the world, but also to let his average countryman know that the humiliation and compromises of the Weimar era were behind them, is a popular one. There is Benito Mussolini using the 1934 FIFA World Cup to further his agenda. Closer to the present, there are examples of the 2008 Beijing Games boosting Chinese nationalism, Vladimir Putin’s futile quest for international legitimacy through the 2018 FIFA World Cup and Qatar’s hosting of the 2022 event. “We had a couple of fitness issues to look at, but all three (Rahul, Bumrah and Shreyas Iyer), who had long-term injuries, have come through. KL too is looking good; this gives us the best balance to try and do well.” Not every example needs to carry a negative connotation. Nelson Mandela was not subtle about using the 1995 Rugby World Cup—the first sporting event that South Africa hosted after the end of Apartheid—to push his agenda of reconciliation. When the Springboks won that tournament, Mandela turned up to present that trophy in their green and yellow jersey, an iconic yet consciously crafted image. The 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany is now regarded as a positive shift in the way Germans saw themselves and their country. It is now referred to as sommermärchena summer fairy tale—despite the fact that the national team only made the semifinals. Multiple studies highlighted the positive social impact that it had on German citizens. The tournament played a role in providing Chancellor Angela Merkel—then just one year into her reign—with the platform to dominate the country’s politics for the next 15 years. Jurgen Klinsmann, who was the coach of the German team, would later write about the role she played during the tournament. “For me, nothing epitomises Angela Merkel’s leadership more than her role in the 2006 World Cup,” he wrote in Time in 2014. “As hosts, we Germans were concerned about how we would be perceived—the dark shadow of history still loomed. We, as a nation, were comfortable showing a pride that was not seen or felt in generations. Merkel had presided over a transformational moment.” In under six months, after the final of the 2023 World Cup, Indians will line up to vote in the 2024 General Elections. The ruling dispensation will be aware that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi can be portrayed as presiding over a similar transformational moment as Merkel did in 2006, a lot will be forgotten and buried. Studies have shown that sporting triumphs can give the government an electoral boost of up to 1.5 per cent in vote swings. When the two main variables are cricket and India, that swing may end up being a lot more. This process seems to be underway right from Day One. The stadium hosting the opener and the final in Ahmedabad is named after the Prime Minister. And if the much-politicised Test match at that stadium between India and Australia earlier this year was any indication, then both the India-Pakistan clash as well as the final—should the Sharma-led side qualify are going to serve as more than just a match. The pre-match event in March saw Modi and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese engage in a bunch of PR stunts, including being presented with photographs of themselves. Expect more parades in decked-up chariots with posters of politicians and cricketers if things go according to plan for the Indian team. Of course, this could backfire if India ends up having a shocker of a tournament, or if Pakistan ends up trouncing them at Ahmedabad. This is why, for a lot of people, this will be the most important sporting event held in India yet. No, this is more important than witnessing Tendulkar cap off his unbelievable career by finally winning that elusive World Cup trophy. This is more important than 2010 when India set out to prove to the world that it had grown big enough to host a Commonwealth Games, and 1996 when the country came up with what is arguably the most memorable World Cup to date. This is more important than cricket than sport. For there is a lot more at stake here than just a trophy. MARK YOUR DATES Oct 8 Australia, Chennai Oct 11 Afghanistan, New Delhi Oct 14 Pakistan, Ahmedabad Oct 19 Bangladesh, Pune Oct 22 New Zealand, Dharamsala Oct 29 England, Lucknow Nov 2 Sri Lanka, Mumbai Nov 5 South Africa, Kolkata Nov 11 Netherlands, Bengaluru INDIA AT PAST WORLD CUPS 1975 - Group Stage 1979 - Group Stage 1983 - Champions India made a statement, beating West Indies, but got thrashed by Australia and the former, in round 2. Skipper Kapil Dev’s one of the greatest ODI innings vs. Zimbabwe kept them alive. The final was a David vs. Goliath match-up with India up against Clive Lloyd’s men. They were bundled out for 183, but seamers persisted; Kapil took an inspirational catch and the rest was history. 1987 - Semifinals 1992 - Group stage 1996 - SemiFinals 1999 - Super Six 2003 - Runners-Up 2007 - Group Stage 2011 - Champions Everything came together for Sachin Tendulkar’s last WC, that too at home. The batting unit, except MS Dhoni, kept firing while Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh kept delivering. They reached the finals beating Australia and Pakistan. And come the moment in the summit clash against Sri Lanka, Dhoni stepped up big time. He launched Nuwan Kulasekara into the stands at Wankhede to end a 28-year wait. 2015 - SemiFinals 2019 - SemiFinals DID YOU KNOW Only six venues for this tournament have hosted a men’s World Cup game in the past. The HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala; MCA Stadium, Pune; Rajiv Gandhi Stadium, Hyderabad; and Ekana Stadium, Lucknow will be making their World Cup debut in the marquee edition Participating teams India, Australia, England, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, South Africa, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka and the Netherlands VENUES FOR THE 2023 WORLD CUP MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi Eden Gardens, Kolkata Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala MCA Stadium, Pune BRSABVE Cricket Stadium, Lucknow 46 The number of days the 2023 ODI World Cup will go on for, from October 5 to November 19 48 The number of games the tournament will see, including two semifinals and a final 10 The number of teams that will play in a round-robin format—the last time such an ODI WC format will be seen. The 2027 WC will feature 14 teams in the format same as the 2003 edition 4 The times India has hosted (or co-hosted) the event, including the 2023 edition. Only England has hosted more WCs (five times). As India gets ready to stage a fourth 50-over World Cup—the first the country is hosting entirely by itself—the cricket will be enthralling, but the tournament will be unlike any other sporting event in the nation