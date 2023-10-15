Bell of the ball

Noor Anand Chawla By

On a balmy October evening, the cognoscenti of Delhi descend upon the picturesque environs of Sunder Nursery for their dose of culture. They patiently wait in front of a dark stage, before a sylph-like figure glides in, holding strings of tinkling ghungroos aloft in his hands. Ghungroo bells are strewn all over the stage as well, with chains of it suspended from the rafters. They can be seen everywhere, except where they are supposed to be—on the dancer’s feet.

This unconventional move is 39-year-old dancer Aakash Odedra’s unique way of setting the tone for the contemporary-meets-South Asian classical dance performance hosted by the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art in the city. It is also the flamboyant statement of Delhi’s prima donna of aesthetics, Kiran Nadar, to announce the institution’s annual cultural season.

Aakash Odedra performs Constellations

Odedra is a master of escalation, transitioning from soft, slow beginnings to lightning-fast steps. One forgets there are no anklets chiming around Odedra’s feet; mandatory for a traditional Kathak dancer. Halfway into the performance, he pauses to tie ghungroos around his ankles. “These are considered sacred. I wish to question that belief,” explains the award-winning dancer, choreographer and artistic director of the eponymous Leicester-based dance company. Expertly choreographed by acclaimed dancer Aditi Mangaldas, and set to the powerful voice of Shubha Mudgal, the performance titled, Echoes, posed fundamental questions any exploratory artist faces: What is sacred? Does an object lose its sanctity if it falls on the floor? Or do we create our own definition of sacred?

The unconventional comes naturally to Odedra. A Kathiawadi Rajput growing up in the grey, industrial town of Birmingham, England, Odedra was expected to follow the conventional path of an immigrant making a career in a foreign land. Instead, he revolted against the idea. His first act of defiance to established mores was learning Kathak when he was just a boy. Even if it brought him ridicule, the rebel welcomed it as a means of liberation from the shackles of social expectations. “My journey in dance began before I knew what I was. Dance came first, then came the cognisance of who I am outside of it. Everything I did was choreographed movement,” recalls Odedra.

So, at 15, having developed his base in Kathak under his Leicester-based guru Nilima Devi, he arrived in India searching for a world that matched the vibrant imagery in his mind. He found himself in Mumbai, where he joined Shiamak Davar’s dance company. The renowned choreographer’s training introduced new fluidity in Odedra’s movements, preparing him to fully adopt dance as a universal language. Meanwhile, he continued his training in Kathak under guru Asha Joglekar and in Bharatanatyam from guru Chhaya Kantaveh. “I was attracted to all forms of classical dance for their spirituality,” he says. Upon his return to England, he came under the wings of renowned contemporary artistes Akram Khan and Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui. The latter choreographed the second piece of the evening, Constellations.

In a stark departure from the dark, moody tone of Echoes, the 15-minute piece features swift, powerful floor movements that are offset by a play of light and sound to deliver a performance vastly different from the preceding chapter. So sharp is the distinction in form and function that it seems as if different individuals performed them. “It feels incredible that I can communicate in different dance languages. Dance shouldn’t be exclusive; it should be for everyone,” says Odedra. A brave wish, however, for, the eclectic deviation from form is not for everyone. Yet, hope dances eternal in the human breast.

