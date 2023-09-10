Don’t let asthma take your breath away

Dr Ramya Alakkal By

In the picturesque state of Kerala, 25-year-old Preeti embarked on a new chapter of her life as a newlywed. Moving into her husband’s dreamy wooden mansion, however, soon turned into a health nightmare. What initially started as an annoying dry cough accompanied by a persistent throat itch developed into what she had dreaded—asthma, a condition that had affected her mother as well.

Preeti is just one of the 34.3 million Indians grappling with the respiratory condition, which is marked by intermittent airway obstructions triggered by various factors. For those susceptible, these can manifest as a nagging throat itch or discomfort between the shoulder blades before leading to severe breathlessness. Bronchial asthma, at its core, represents an excessive response of the airway lining to external stimuli, which may not affect others in the same way. Over time, this can lead to chronic inflammation, altering the structure of the airways and impairing lung function.

For many individuals, the propensity to develop asthma runs in the family. A phenomenon called atopy, it’s a genetic tendency to develop allergic diseases and accounts for around 80 per cent of asthma cases, although only a small fraction of atopics eventually develop it.

Ayurveda, through centuries of observations, has been isolating dietary and lifestyle factors to eliminate the chances of a person becoming asthmatic, even if they are atopic. Key dietary recommendations include avoiding foods that are slow to digest (vidahi), cause abdominal bloating (vishtambhi), or increase mucus production (abhishyandi). Additionally, cold foods (s’eeta) such as ice-cream and pastries should be eliminated until symptoms subside. Food items like curd, pickles, papad, red meat, spicy curries too are best avoided. Warm, freshly prepared meals, consumed in moderation, are recommended. A gentle stroll after each meal can also help with digestion.

Physical activity in dry and cold climates is also discouraged, and so is exposure to humid environments. Ensuring an asthma-free space is crucial—never place damp towels or clothing in the patient’s room. Noon head baths are a no-no and specific head oils should be selected with guidance from an ayurvedic practitioner. Certain pharmaceutical agents can exacerbate asthma, so consult a healthcare provider to avoid these medications.

For children, paediatric ayurvedic specialists may recommend treatments to maintain a healthy gut microflora, which can help prevent recurrent asthma bouts and chest infections while promoting adequate nutrition and weight gain.

When asthma episodes persist, panchakarma protocol can prove to be a lifesaver. It includes therapeutic emesis (vamanam) and purgation (virecanam), which serve as immunomodulators, reducing chronic airway inflammation and diminishing the frequency of wheezing episodes. Rasayana, a follow-up protocol, can gradually curb the hyperactive airway response.

In Ayurveda, the life force is known as praana, and its uninterrupted flow is essential for well-being. For those suffering from asthma, ayurveda’s holistic approach offers hope and healing, allowing them to breathe freely without compromising on their quality of life.

(The author is a Professor at the Department of Panchakarma, Ashtamgam Ayurveda Medical College, Kerala.)

