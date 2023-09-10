Product Review: Glow, Glowworm

Medha Dutta Yadav By

There are serums and then there is Akihi’s Genie in a Bottle face serum. Powered by the potent combination of ceramide and hyaluronic acid, it claims to boost collagen production and provide the skin with essential nourishment.

After a fortnight-long use, my skin actually felt rejuvenated and adequately hydrated. Also, this product is extremely lightweight making it easier for quick absorption. While it is good to wear on its own—it adds a nice glow to the face—I would not recommend it as an under-makeup wear as it does not prime up the skin. Rather, use the product on a makeup-free face.

Repeated use made my skin smoother and also controlled acne. I wish the fragrance was more inviting though. You can also wear it at bedtime, instead of using a night cream.

Price: Rs 2,500

Available at: akihi.co.in

