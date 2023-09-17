Portrait of an artist as a man

Medha Dutta Yadav By

A man in a green-bordered white mundu relaxes in a wooden Kerala plantation chair, a glass of single malt set on a green table beside him. Artistic accoutrements of paints, bottles, jars, and brushes surround him. It is Visakhapatnam-based artist V Ramesh in his studio enjoying himself, presumably after completing his day’s work. The self-portrait—In the Studio with a Single Malt—was part of the recently concluded group show, Reflecting the Self, held at Gallery Threshold, which showcased works of over 30 artists. “This painting is what my everyday life looks like. Relaxing in my favourite chair, where I ruminate and contemplate, often with a drink, and of course, my art supplies all around me in what I call ‘organised chaos’,” says the artist.

For the portrait, Ramesh, who graduated from MS University, Baroda, drew inspiration from the famed Mughal miniature painting, Dying Inayat Khan, commissioned in 1618 by Emperor Jehangir for an acquaintance in his court, who was dying from opium addiction. “In the painting, one can see an emaciated form surrounded by plush cushions—a man exposed in his everyday setting. I wanted to bring the same kind of detail to my work where the central character lets his defences down and is vulnerable to the viewer,” says the artist, who has a penchant for large canvases.

In fact, his self-portrait is a 3X7-ft creation. Painted in a double format—with two figures visible, one sitting in the chair with his legs folded, and the other reclining with his legs spread out—the watercolour gives an illusion of movement. “That is the intention,” says Ramesh, adding, “I did not want a static portrait. These two figures merge to give the viewer a sense of me changing positions midway.”

The portrait, says the 65-year-old artist, had been lying around in his studio for some years, before being taken out and dusted for viewing. “It started off as something else; I wanted to paint the jasmine creeper outside my studio on the adjoining terrace. I began using the colour green to depict the gentle curve of the plant, which to me looked almost like a pregnant woman. But I left painting it midway,” he says.

A patch of green is still visible on the canvas where Ramesh was brushing up the creeper. The artist, who taught at the Andhra University, draws from mythology and mysticism, to create a surreal world where humans and other beings co-exist in vaporous figures. Awash in red and blue, his transcendental canvases resemble overlapping veils of colours which envelop his figures. It’s like hunting for an image in the mist. But Ramesh calls his work “simplistic”. Simple his art may be, but it is reality couched in illusions that depict his search for what lies beyond the banal.

