Product review: Break up with breakouts

I recently tried Inatur’s newly launched Niacinamide range, and I’m thoroughly impressed with the results. First, what caught my attention was the brand’s mantra of using a blend of active ingredients. The combination of Niacinamide, Zinc PCA, and Hyaluronic acid sounded promising, and I was eager to see how they would work together to address my acne concerns.

From the range, I tried the anti-acne face wash, shower gel and body lotion. The gentle formula of the face wash left my skin feeling refreshed without over-drying. I also noticed a reduction in the frequency of breakouts after using it for a few weeks.

For the shower gel, a small amount is all it takes to create a luxurious lather on the loofah. The inclusion of Hyaluronic acid left my skin feeling hydrated and soft. And, the lotion was the cherry on top. It not only moisturised my skin without making it greasy but also helped in reducing redness and inflammation. The range delivers on its promise and it might just be the solution you have been searching for.

Niacinamide Face Wash

Price: Rs 290

Niacinamide Shower Gel

Price: Rs 380

Niacinamide Body Lotion

Price: Rs 395

Available at: Online and retail

