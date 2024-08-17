The Bangladesh Crisis Mirrors Imran’s Pakistan

The political imbalance in Bangladesh has numerous concerns beyond the state of its borders. The currents state of events represents a phenomenon that unfolded in Pakistan a few months ago. The toppling of Sheikh Hasina’s government mirrors that of Imran Khan in Pakistan. Sheikh Hasina came back to power in January 2024 in a one-sided election. It was boycotted by the main opposition party, the BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party). The likely US role in these events in India’s both neighbouring countries can be understood as the American government voicing its displeasure with Imran Khan in Pakistan and Sheikh Hasina in Bangladesh.

A parallel between both countries is the military keeping to one side and allowing an agitation of this magnitude that led to the overthrow of the ruling government. In case of Bangladesh, it became more extreme but the general discontent has a trigger. In Sheikh Hasina’s case, it was quota reservation that played a key role in her downfall.

According to this new reform, the children and grandchildren of freedom fighters who fought the 1971 liberation war would have benefited. This was meant to create a specific constituency within the government and outside it to help Sheikh Hasina retain power in a one-party manner. This gave the opportunity to the extreme right-wing elements in Bangladesh, led by Jamaat-e-Islami, to use it against the government.

A situation where the Opposition was intimidated and one-sided elections were held for two consecutive terms using muscle power did not sit well with the common public in Bangladesh. Research by Columbia University says that three and a half per cent of a population all over, if organised properly, can change the direction of the government. If you pay attention to the events in Pakistan and Bangladesh, the civil resistance movement has worked because democratic outlets had been suppressed in both countries for a long time.