Paint and pain in hurt’s locker

Artists do inhabit a different reality. Bakula Nayak’s reality is filled with pieces of memories—postcards, letters, old bills, doctor’s prescriptions… things that, say, a layman would probably chuck into the trash. However, it is Nayak’s world of pain—she suffers from fibromyalgia and hashimoto which causes muscle pain and chronic fatigue.

This space, her intaglio of recollections is where she crafts her artistic and unique dialogue with the outer world. In the process, she has learned to accept her pain. Commenting on her use of vintage and archival paper in her art, Nayak says, “I have collected vintage objects and ephemera since I was in my teens.

My mother loved everything vintage, and passed on that love to me. I think of myself as a memory keeper—especially of the ones that have fallen through the cracks of time. The emotional value of an object for a person at one point in time, and is now meaningless because it has been discarded by subsequent owners, seemed painful to me. But the ones that are treasured over time are steeped in emotion and worn out from acting as catalysts for me to imagine their owner’s past.”

On a wall inside the Blueprint12 gallery in Delhi, where Nayak’s work is on show as part of the exhibition titled—Tribulations and Turbulence of the Body and Mind—and curated by Rahul Kumar, three unique pieces catch the eye; all embroidery on archival medical journal paper. Look closely and certain words stand out—trauma, resolvable, abnormal, afunctional…