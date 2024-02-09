Start ‘em Young

One enters the dark corridor leading to artist Raihan Vadra’s recent exhibition without knowing what to expect. It is titled Upamana, which means comparison. Vadra renders tangiblility to the abstract theme. He uses installations, visual art, sound and lighting to “explore multiple comparisons and analogies that people face throughout life”.

The video installation, Scopophobia, for instance, talks about one’s constant fear of being judged by others. It features small, backlit screens showing different sets of eyes, alluding to the gaze that one constantly strives to evade. It is complemented by photographic compositions where a central figure engaged in activities such as sleeping, eating or scrolling through the phone is surrounded by people—

a commentary on how the fear of criticism looms large even for the most mundane of the actions. “The comparisons we make define our reality. Why is that, and should we allow ourselves and others to be defined by these comparisons? Should we instead be questioning our comparisons and therefore our reality?” asks Vadra.

Upamana was part of the third edition of the Young Collectors’ Programme in this year’s India Art Fair. Curated by Wribhu Borphuken, it featured over 25 exhibitions, performances, talks and workshops, which engaged “an emerging generation of collectors with compelling creative practices, and help discover boundary-pushing ideas and experiments”.