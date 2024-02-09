Start ‘em Young

One enters the dark corridor leading to artist Raihan Vadra’s recent exhibition without knowing what to expect. It is titled Upamana, which means comparison. Vadra renders tangiblility to the abstract theme. He uses installations, visual art, sound and lighting to “explore multiple comparisons and analogies that people face throughout life”.
The video installation, Scopophobia, for instance, talks about one’s constant fear of being judged by others. It features small, backlit screens showing different sets of eyes, alluding to the gaze that one constantly strives to evade. It is complemented by photographic compositions where a central figure engaged in activities such as sleeping, eating or scrolling through the phone is surrounded by people—
a commentary on how the fear of criticism looms large even for the most mundane of the actions. “The comparisons we make define our reality. Why is that, and should we allow ourselves and others to be defined by these comparisons? Should we instead be questioning our comparisons and therefore our reality?” asks Vadra.
Upamana was part of the third edition of the Young Collectors’ Programme in this year’s India Art Fair. Curated by Wribhu Borphuken, it featured over 25 exhibitions, performances, talks and workshops, which engaged “an emerging generation of collectors with compelling creative practices, and help discover boundary-pushing ideas and experiments”.
To inform and educate, Borphuken conducted a workshop on a fantasy game on collecting art that he has developed. Modeled on existing fantasy football or cricket games, it aims to guide the collector towards making the best purchase. “A player is given a budget to buy representations of actual artworks. Sometimes when players run out of money to buy a particular work, we recommend them to go for a prints or smaller works,” he says, explaining how the process imitates art collection in real life.
Borphuken also curated In Anticipation and in Preparation of the Worlds to Come Soon, a digital show within a haveli in Old Delhi, presenting “a dialogue between the past and the future”. A tete a tete between tradition and modernity was also at the heart of Modern Tribal-Connecting Traditions by The Gondwana Art Project and New England Regional Art Museum. “For the young collector, we had tribal art on upcycled vinyl records, as well as works of First Nations, Australia, showcasing the similarities of their art with Gond and Bhil,” say the organisers.