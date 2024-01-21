'Good Grief' book review: A gainful loss

The superlative writing comes through in Good Grief’s pace. It does not rush to establish how Marcus and Thomas became best friends. It is only well into the second half do we get an actual picture of their relationship. While the film does a good job of keeping us guessing, it also keeps you content with what’s happening in the present. It is more about friendship than grief. We see Sophie, Thomas and Marcus, all attempting to overcome their respective griefs. For Thomas, it is the pain of an old relationship; for Sophie, the sadness stems from not being able to commit to a person. The way these all get resolved, even if temporarily, makes for poignant moments in the film.

Pace is also Good Gried’s undoing. Sometimes, it can get a bit too slow, making the watch akin to experiencing your own five stages of grief regarding the film. There is denial when you see Levy as Marcus; there is anger about the occasional tardiness; there is a sense of bargaining for a more layered tale; there is depression as you relate to Marcus’s tears; and finally, acceptance when you understand that not all films on grief have to be about moving on to another relationship or succeeding in life. We don’t always need to thrive. Sometimes, surviving is enough.