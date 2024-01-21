'Good Grief' book review: A gainful loss

If you know Dan Levy as David Rose from Schitt’s Creek, then his latest performance as Marcus from his debut directorial film Good Grief may surprise you, a lot. David and Marcus have certain similarities—they are both queer and as Marcus’ friends say, quite spoiled. But, Marcus is much stronger than the insecure David. Good Grief unveils unfamiliar an Levy, both as a performer and writer.
As Marcus tries to overcome his grief after losing his husband Oliver (Luke Evans) unexpectedly to an accident, some of the latter’s secrets come in the way of his healing. He has his friends Sophie (Ruth Negga) and Thomas (Himesh Patel) come to his aid. In most films that focus on the demise of a loved one, grief often takes melodramatic forms. Here though, we seldom see Marcus cry. He has a routine to take care of. When we do see him tear up, it’s when he comes across a poster of the film adaptation of his late author-husband’s novel, or because he spots a gay couple getting engaged. When he laughs in the face of absurdity, it’s not difficult to understand him.
The superlative writing comes through in Good Grief’s pace. It does not rush to establish how Marcus and Thomas became best friends. It is only well into the second half do we get an actual picture of their relationship. While the film does a good job of keeping us guessing, it also keeps you content with what’s happening in the present. It is more about friendship than grief. We see Sophie, Thomas and Marcus, all attempting to overcome their respective griefs. For Thomas, it is the pain of an old relationship; for Sophie, the sadness stems from not being able to commit to a person. The way these all get resolved, even if temporarily, makes for poignant moments in the film.
Pace is also Good Gried’s undoing. Sometimes, it can get a bit too slow, making the watch akin to experiencing your own five stages of grief regarding the film. There is denial when you see Levy as Marcus; there is anger about the occasional tardiness; there is a sense of bargaining for a more layered tale; there is depression as you relate to Marcus’s tears; and finally, acceptance when you understand that not all films on grief have to be about moving on to another relationship or succeeding in life. We don’t always need to thrive. Sometimes, surviving is enough.