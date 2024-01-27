The good Earth of Sundarbans

A big ball of clay on a white mat is all that the audience can see on stage. Mohd Shameem, co-director of the play Maati Katha along with Choiti Ghosh, proceeds to take fistfuls of the wet earth and slaps them on to the ground. He then pounds them with his feet, making divisions with his finger. These separate pieces of clay, he tells the audience, represent the hundreds of islands that make up the Sundarbans, or the Land of the 18 tides.
The world’s largest mangrove forest is a fragile ecosystem, a UNESCO heritage site whose people and animals are under constant threat of disaster—natural and manmade. Maati Katha (Earth Stories) was born out of an ongoing ethnographic project that researches traditional and contemporary doll making practices of West Bengal; exploring the history of oral traditions, myths, folklores and its linkages to tangible and intangible heritage conservation.
For the audience, seeing Shameem creating various shapes such as trees and birds out of clay and introducing them to the handmade dolls by artists from Manmathanagar is a unique experience. The actors in the story are the dolls who play different characters, with Shameem using his hands to place them around the table according to the narrative.
He proceeds to introduce the audience to Bonbibi Jatrapala, a rich performance tradition about the deity of the forest who is said to have come to Sundarbans to protect it irrespective of any divisions of religion, gender, caste or creed. “The story most likely came about during the 15-16th century with the growing advent of Islam,” says Ghosh. “Bonbibi is interesting because when we talk about religious or cultural syncretism, the jal, jungle, zameen (water, forest and land) and the stories that arise out of it are not separate from ecology, environment, religion, culture or race and Bonbibi combines these things,” she says.
As Shameen takes the narrative ahead of how Bonbibi protects a little boy—Dukhey—from the Tiger God Dokhin Rai, the story is enhanced by songs from Bhatiyali, Baul and Jhumur traditions rendered by Ghosh. It helps that prior to the show, the two distribute pamphlets with English translations of the songs. “Share the land and waters, help each other in your need. The way to survive is together, there is no space for greed,” Ghosh sings Bonbibi’s song as the deity helps Dukhey reach home. It is a reminder that environmental disasters don’t look at manmade divisions. “If you look at it from a broader perspective, Bonbibi is the cycle of life,” adds Ghosh.
For the viewers watching the performance unfold on stage, it is an immersive experience like no other. They can smell the wet clay which, according to Shameem, is the best metaphor to tell this story. “We are so engrossed in our lives and in running after goals, that we forget where we have come from and where we will ultimately go,” says the Delhi-based theatre practitioner. At one juncture, he points to an audience member, asking her to strike a pose and proceeds to give shape to her form with clay. “If you can involve the audience and touch their emotions, then it is almost like we are all playing together,” he says with a satisfied smile.
Produced by Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society as part of their ‘Voices from the South Programme 2023’ and Pickle Factory Kolkata, Tram Arts Trust’s Maati Katha will next be staged at the International Theatre Festival of Kerala on February 9 and 10, 2024