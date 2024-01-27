The good Earth of Sundarbans

As Shameen takes the narrative ahead of how Bonbibi protects a little boy—Dukhey—from the Tiger God Dokhin Rai, the story is enhanced by songs from Bhatiyali, Baul and Jhumur traditions rendered by Ghosh. It helps that prior to the show, the two distribute pamphlets with English translations of the songs. “Share the land and waters, help each other in your need. The way to survive is together, there is no space for greed,” Ghosh sings Bonbibi’s song as the deity helps Dukhey reach home. It is a reminder that environmental disasters don’t look at manmade divisions. “If you look at it from a broader perspective, Bonbibi is the cycle of life,” adds Ghosh.

For the viewers watching the performance unfold on stage, it is an immersive experience like no other. They can smell the wet clay which, according to Shameem, is the best metaphor to tell this story. “We are so engrossed in our lives and in running after goals, that we forget where we have come from and where we will ultimately go,” says the Delhi-based theatre practitioner. At one juncture, he points to an audience member, asking her to strike a pose and proceeds to give shape to her form with clay. “If you can involve the audience and touch their emotions, then it is almost like we are all playing together,” he says with a satisfied smile.

Produced by Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society as part of their ‘Voices from the South Programme 2023’ and Pickle Factory Kolkata, Tram Arts Trust’s Maati Katha will next be staged at the International Theatre Festival of Kerala on February 9 and 10, 2024