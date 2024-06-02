Artist Zakkir Hussain explores memory and trauma through Indian ink art

On most days artist Zakkir Hussain would stand at the window of his studio at Kadavanthra, Kochi, and look out into the backyard thick with mango and drumstick trees. Often, he would see a sparrow fly in and peck at a mango. It would make him wonder: if the trees were cut down in the name of development, would the bird have a memory of the tree? Or if the sparrow died, would the tree remember it? He translated such questions on to the canvas, which were portrayed as a series of Indian ink and brush drawings: Obliterated Stories.

“I like Indian ink because it is risky,” he says, adding, “You cannot make tonal variations. Black or white is the only possibility.” One drawing shows a young woman with a man’s hand gripping her left arm. Behind her eyes, is reflected a mother and child. From there, a line goes downwards ending at a series of upside down houses like on a laundry line.

“Through the houses, I wanted to show that women, sometimes, are forced to migrate from one place to another,” says the 54-year-old. The artist has placed a dog near her open mouth; it is as if the woman wants to speak but cannot. “She is undergoing inner trauma and has no language to express herself because society does not allow her,” Zakkir explains.

Another drawing is of a young woman holding the branch of a tree which has impaled her palm. A sparrow sits on the branch. Another image is of a bird whose beaks have been tied with a string. Zakkir’s universe is almost over-populated with people and discarded objects, like a ghetto of imagination. The house appears as a repeating metaphor in his work, standing for a lack of security and societal conventions.