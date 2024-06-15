Read and Right

Raju Malla, a Class VII student at the Natco Zilla Parishad High School in Kothur village near Hyderabad, is proud of his school. “I love coming to school because it is spacious and comfortable,” he explains.

Located in a village that is chock full of migrant workers because of heavy industrialisation in the area, many students like Malla are from poor families.

They live in cramped and temporary housing; open spaces in a school is a cherished escape. While the school has been around since 1956, last year, Natco Trust (the CSR arm of Hyderabad-based pharma firm Natco) reconstructed it as a new 17,000 sq ft three floor building that started functioning last year.

All three floors combined house 15 rooms. The building is a load-bearing exposed masonry structure without plaster or paint. Architect Sudhir Reddy says, “We used local material and local workers, so that they could feel pride in the fact that indigenous materials were appropriate to build the school.”

With flowing indoor spaces, the school building is embellished with local architectural motifs and practices. The jaali-clad walls let in diffused light, and doesn’t hinder air circulation during power cuts. The tandoor stone flooring made from robust, locally available material, needs little maintenance.