Empowering girls in Rajasthan: Local teens develop solar inverter, win nomination for prestigious award

On a cool February morning last year, 17-year-olds Veena and Varsha presented their end-of-year STEM (Science-Technology-Engineering-Mathematics)project to their teachers and classmates. They listened spellbound to the teenagers authoritatively talking about utilising solar energy to power customised inverters to suit rural and tribal conditions. With power cuts being the norm in tribal areas, the special inverters will ensure continuous electricity. The girls proved their point by lighting a standalone bulb using the energy of the sun. Their audience broke into cheers. It was not just they who applauded; the team won the nomination for Rajasthan’s Best Solar Engineer Application Award.

The two girls were participating in a unique grant project of an organisation named EMpower working in Rajasthan. It plans to get more adolescent girls to participate in STEM learning. EMpower funds Makers Labs set up by a local organisation named Vidhyalay Udhyam. Local teachers with a background in STEM are appointed to teach the programme in government schools. Audio-visual methodologies and practical learning is part of the programme to inculcate such specialised skills in the girls.

STEM stands for Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics which are bound by their emphasis on innovation, problem-solving, and critical thinking. “This is a perfect example of an invention whose brilliance lies in its technical intricacy and potential for transformation. By taking electricity to remote areas, this mini solar inverter has the power to bridge the gap between necessity and innovation,” explains Nisha Dhawan, vice-president, impact and influence, EMpower Foundation. The credit for the creative intelligence and research-based engineering skills behind this project goes to Veena and Varsha

EMpower’s foray into the field began at the turn of the millennium, when a group of Indian finance professionals from the US decided to give back to the emerging market countries where they do business. Over the years, their strategic focus was sharpened to help marginalised youth, especially girls, to realise their true potential. Rajasthan’s tragedy is its skewed sex ratio. According to National Family Health Survey data in 2015-16, 16.2 per cent of girls there were married before the age of 18.