A Veteran and the greenhorns
Naseeruddin Shah’s unmistakable rich baritone booms inside the auditorium—‘paap se dharti fati, adharm se aasmaan…’. The popular dialogue from Shah’s film Tridev is followed by the actor’s voice reading from his play Ismat Apa Ke Naam. All this, as the audience take time finding their way to their seats and settle down.
The play which they have come to watch is titled Waiting for Naseer, written by Sapan Saran and directed by Srinivas Beesetty. There is an obvious reference to Samuel Beckett’s Waiting for Godot, coincidentally also the first play by Shah’s theatre group Motley, in which the actor played the part of Didi.
When Waiting for Naseer opens, we find two men on stage, sitting and waiting for someone or something—again alluding to Beckett’s masterpiece in which two men strike up a conversation as they wait for the elusive Godot to arrive.
The men on stage, strangers to each other, start talking only to discover that one is a writer and another an actor and they are both waiting to watch a play of Naseer’s at Mumbai’s Prithvi Theatre. During their conversation, they also realise that they both are ‘un-mara’ or in other words, neither dead or alive, but somewhere in the middle.
“Waiting invariably comes with the element of hope,” says Beesetty, adding that one of the reasons for the writer to make his characters ‘un-mara’ is also to represent the life that we lead. “In spite of being here, you try to find those small moments of happiness and quirks which help you to stay hopeful at the end of the day. As Camus says, it’s about making Sisyphus happy,” he adds.
The two men on stage are engaged in a sort of verbal duel. There is just one ticket available to watch the play which means that only one of them can attend it. Ultimately, they decide to play a quiz to see who knows Naseer better, the questions ranging from the factual like his height and birth day to the absurd, such as when he started getting a moustache or how many times he laughed on stage while performing the play Einstein.
Back and forth they go, almost like a game of tennis. It is an engaging sequence, one which Beesetty found the most challenging to direct. “Because there is so much information, one is almost in awe of the text. As a director, I wanted to bring in the element of physicality and use vaious components of theatre throughout the quiz round,” he says.
Different elements of comedy such as satire, farce, stand-up, buffoonery and physical comedy are added in order to make the play performative and to balance the verbosity of the script. At some point, a third character joins in—a server at the Prithvi Theatre who is meant to deliver them the ticket. However, he also wants to recite a poem which he has written, in front of Naseer.
Another revelation comes in the form of the discovery that there is one condition in which both the men can watch the play. As the two men on stage continue with their discussion, reflecting on various matters including how they came to be here and what led to their current state of being ‘undead’, the server comes back to declare that he has indeed recited the poem in front of the actor who was impressed enough to award him with the sole ticket.
The two men are left waiting once again. As one of them says, ‘Yeh ittefaq ki baat nahi hai ki Naseer aur naseeb ek jaise sunaai padhte hain’ (It is not a coincidence that Naseer and naseeb sound similar). “It is an actor’s job to wait—for those few seconds or minutes that they would be in the spotlight on the stage or in front of the camera. Unlike Waiting for Godot, here the waiting happens, not because of hopelessness but with a tinge of hopefulness,” Beesetty smiles.