A Veteran and the greenhorns

The two men on stage are engaged in a sort of verbal duel. There is just one ticket available to watch the play which means that only one of them can attend it. Ultimately, they decide to play a quiz to see who knows Naseer better, the questions ranging from the factual like his height and birth day to the absurd, such as when he started getting a moustache or how many times he laughed on stage while performing the play Einstein.

Back and forth they go, almost like a game of tennis. It is an engaging sequence, one which Beesetty found the most challenging to direct. “Because there is so much information, one is almost in awe of the text. As a director, I wanted to bring in the element of physicality and use vaious components of theatre throughout the quiz round,” he says.

Different elements of comedy such as satire, farce, stand-up, buffoonery and physical comedy are added in order to make the play performative and to balance the verbosity of the script. At some point, a third character joins in—a server at the Prithvi Theatre who is meant to deliver them the ticket. However, he also wants to recite a poem which he has written, in front of Naseer.

Another revelation comes in the form of the discovery that there is one condition in which both the men can watch the play. As the two men on stage continue with their discussion, reflecting on various matters including how they came to be here and what led to their current state of being ‘undead’, the server comes back to declare that he has indeed recited the poem in front of the actor who was impressed enough to award him with the sole ticket.

The two men are left waiting once again. As one of them says, ‘Yeh ittefaq ki baat nahi hai ki Naseer aur naseeb ek jaise sunaai padhte hain’ (It is not a coincidence that Naseer and naseeb sound similar). “It is an actor’s job to wait—for those few seconds or minutes that they would be in the spotlight on the stage or in front of the camera. Unlike Waiting for Godot, here the waiting happens, not because of hopelessness but with a tinge of hopefulness,” Beesetty smiles.