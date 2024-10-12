His train of thoughts

KJ Paul Manvettam gets up every day at 5 am. He does not need an alarm. At 6.40 am, his wife Annamma prepares a breakfast of idli or dosa. At 7.20 am, he is at the Kuruppanthara station waiting for the Palaruvi Express. From Monday to Saturday, his life runs like clockwork.

At 75 years of age, he is the oldest pasenger to take the train daily for the past 57 years. His ride is any of the four general compartments, carrying a monthly season ticket. The journey takes him about 43 km, to man his shop, Polson’s Opticals, in Kochi. It is not just his travel that connects him with the Railways, but the fact that he is the State President of the All Kerala Railway Users Association.

Paul regularly meets senior officials to offer suggestions on ways to improve the Railway’s efficiency. A year ago, he asked officials whether the newly launched Vande Bharat train could have its ‘crossing’ at Mulanthuruthy (18 km from Kochi) which was shifted to Tripunithura (10 km from Kochi). It would benefit commuters, he argued, who could get off at Tripunithura. “From there, they can get buses and metro trains to various destinations,” Paul told them. The matter is still pending. But Paul is not giving up.

India’s oldest rail activist came to public attention in Kerala when, on January 3, 1997, he and his fellow passengers took out a jeep rally from Chengannur station to Ernakulam. They were demanding the doubling of tracks along the 114km route. In May 2022, the Railways completed the doubling of the entire stretch.