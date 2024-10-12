Iran is Sliding into a Tenuous Situation

Cross-border attacks between Israel and the Lebanese militia Hezbollah in recent weeks have raised fears that the war in the Gaza Strip could lead to wider regional conflict. Hezbollah is the frontline Iranian proxy, raised to counter and destroy Israel. Apprehensively, a wider regional conflict could suck other regional militias and proxies into its vortex.

Iran had begun arming the Lebanese Shiite forces in the 1980s, now known as Hezbollah. Its arming expanded with the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003. Iran supported Syrian President Bashar al Assad in his country’s civil war. In presuming that it was the defender of the Muslim community (ummah) over the world—Shiites in particular—Iran armed even many of the Sunni militants who confronted a regime not favourably disposed towards Iran’s viewpoint of the Islamic Revolution.

Political commentators often ask why Iran is fanatically hostile to Israel when there is no apparent reason. Its enmity essentially stems from the victimised neurosis of a nation of Aryan stock converted by the Arab warriors from the Zoroastrians to the Islamic faith in CE 641. However, Iran presents some uniqueness in the history of Islamisation of the Middle East. Iran maintained its prominent pre-Islamic mores and secondly, usually prized her ethnic sensitivity.

It should be noted that while the Semitic nations of the Middle East and the Gulf refrained from exuding zealotry in their Muslim-Jewish narrative, Iran is singled out as an uncouth and rancorous adversary openly advocating the destruction of the Jewish state as per the injunction of the scriptures. This dogmatism has pushed Iran to the realm of irrationality which is evident from the reconstructed foreign policy of many Arab States in and out of the Gulf, particularly Saudi Arabia.