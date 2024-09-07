Her new spin to an old art

Memory often is the fuel of passion. Tarina Sen, who lives in Bhubaneswar is one such chronicler of memories. When she married into a Bengali family in 1987, she was smitten by her mother-in-law’s sartorial style. The traditional jamdani (also known as dhakai) drapes struck Sen as the perfect embodiment of timeless elegance. Years later, and 58 years old now, she has ventured into the realm of ethnic fashion with her eponymous brand.

Jamdani—a delicate, lightweight weave created from fine muslin often described as ‘baftnama’ or woven wind—is her calling card. “I can’t help but think how my mother-in-law would be happy and proud,” says Sen. Originality lies in stepping away from formats but keeping the truth alive. With new age designs, she is moving away from the stereotyped representation of the fabric and also charting a new path for her weavers.

Her specialisation was in zardozi embroidery which uses traditional ikat from Odisha. In 2023, she shifted to jamdani. She travelled to Phulia district in West Bengal and zeroed in on a weavers’ cluster. “When I started, the weavers were quite reluctant to engage with new designs beyond what was etched in their muscle memory through generations. They had been following the same techniques, patterns and motifs down the years. Now in their old age, they wanted to cling to the same,” says Sen. She finally managed to convince a few of them to try a new design vocabulary with a different colour palette.