Gen Z-Kashmir a new tide

Aes che panin majboori.. election chu zaroori.”

“Nakli Shera yeti wath dera, asli shera aagya.”

(We have our own compulsions, only elections can sort them. Fake lion should make an exit, the real deal is here).

The slogans haven’t changed. Only, the audience has. In new Kashmir, Gen Z is suppressing a big yawn. Many of the old battlehorses of Azad Kashmir have either gone to azadi heaven or jail, and there doesn’t seem to be much appetite among youngsters for claiming their thrones. Although Article 370 is a topic as hot as the pizza at Pizza Hut in the City Walk Shopping Mall on MA Road, the young Kashmiri is dreaming of a new kind of freedom: jobs, jeans and pizzazz.

Outside the postcard-perfect lake and the Pir Panjal mountain range lazing under a floating cloud cover on late summer afternoons, the election campaign—the first after delimitation and scrapping of J&K’s special status—is noisily underway. The Valley wanted change. Now, it is in the air. With the last phase to be held on October 1, the sirens of VVIP convoys and hectic electioneering activity have punctured the peace of the Dal where quails move away from approaching shikaras and tourists smilingly get fleeced at the floating market. These, however, will never change.

“Change will come to Kashmir when our youth get gainfully employed. The pandemic took away two precious years of college life, and in turn, the students’ eligibility to apply for government jobs. The unemployment rate in J&K was recorded to be 18.3 per cent in January, way higher than the national average. We want to give them extended time for job applications.

Our party used to provide free coaching to students in my father’s constituency, Langate. We want to extend that to everybody. Our young generation has a lot of potential. We want them to participate in national sports events, too,” says Abrar Rashid, 22, whose father Abdul Rashid Sheikh alias Engineer Rashid, 57, beat former chief minister and National Conference (NC) chairperson Omar Abdullah with over two lakh votes from the Baramulla Parliamentary seat earlier this year.

Rashid is out on bail, after his arrest in 2019 for advocating separatism and charged by the NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). He was granted bail on September 11 to campaign for the Assembly election. However, the victor in this election will need the nod from Kashmir’s Gen Z and millennials. The J&K government’s Mission Youth Scheme pegs the population below the age of 35 at about 69 per cent. It is a population that wants more.