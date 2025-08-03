Infrared is hot, not the way you think

The Hot Box Everyone’s Talking About

Infrared saunas are having a moment. The glowing boxes have cropped up in Bandra high streets, yoga dens in Bengaluru, and Goa retreats where sweat is paired with Gregorian chants or breathwork. Some just play lo-fi beats and leave you alone with your toxins.

What makes these saunas different? It’s not your regular steam room. Infrared saunas use far-infrared light (FIR) to heat you from the inside out. The air stays chill-ish (50–60°C), but your body gets the full roast. Think: warm, not stifling. Sweat, but science-backed.

“Passive Cardio” Is a Real Thing

Some call it “lazy cardio.” And science doesn’t entirely disagree. One 2018 study found that a 30-minute FIR session can get your heart rate to 120–150 bpm—basically, the same as a decent jog. But you’re sitting still and glowing while doing it.

In Japan, FIR therapy’s gone clinical. Patients with heart disease who did just 15 minutes a day for two weeks showed a 46 per cent boost in blood vessel health. FIR is also linked to lower inflammation markers. It’s chill heat with real impact.