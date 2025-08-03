Infrared is hot, not the way you think

The first time Delhi girl Sonali Verma stepped into an infrared sauna, she was expecting steam. Maybe even that wet slap of heat you get from a traditional sauna. Instead, she got silence, red lights, and a room so dry, it felt like a waiting lounge for Mars.
Ten minutes in? Nothing. Fifteen minutes? A slow, sneaky sweat—behind her knees, the back of her hands, her elbows. “I didn’t even know elbows could sweat,” she laughs.
She was in a sleek little studio in Vasant Vihar, Delhi, parked between a cold plunge tub and a café that sells quinoa wraps and oat milk everything. The staff handed her a towel, gave her two options—20 or 30 minutes—and said, “Start with 20. You don’t want to get cooked.”
The Hot Box Everyone’s Talking About
Infrared saunas are having a moment. The glowing boxes have cropped up in Bandra high streets, yoga dens in Bengaluru, and Goa retreats where sweat is paired with Gregorian chants or breathwork. Some just play lo-fi beats and leave you alone with your toxins.
What makes these saunas different? It’s not your regular steam room. Infrared saunas use far-infrared light (FIR) to heat you from the inside out. The air stays chill-ish (50–60°C), but your body gets the full roast. Think: warm, not stifling. Sweat, but science-backed.
“Passive Cardio” Is a Real Thing
Some call it “lazy cardio.” And science doesn’t entirely disagree. One 2018 study found that a 30-minute FIR session can get your heart rate to 120–150 bpm—basically, the same as a decent jog. But you’re sitting still and glowing while doing it.
In Japan, FIR therapy’s gone clinical. Patients with heart disease who did just 15 minutes a day for two weeks showed a 46 per cent boost in blood vessel health. FIR is also linked to lower inflammation markers. It’s chill heat with real impact.
Skin in the (Infrared) Game
Beyond heart health, infrared is now a skincare flex. The glow is real—improved circulation, boosted collagen, and detoxing without lifting a finger. PubMed-backed studies show FIR can help stimulate collagen and elastin, smooth out fine lines, and improve skin texture. Basically, you step out looking like you drank 2 litres of water and forgave all your exes.
But Don’t Be a Hero
Of course, it’s not for everyone. If you’re pregnant, have heart issues, or autoimmune skin conditions, you need to check with a doctor. Same goes for anyone prone to fainting, dizziness, or heat intolerance.
“Listen to your body,” says Dr Upadhyaya. “If you’re feeling woozy, dial it down. Wellness doesn’t mean pushing past the red flags.”