Let your hair do the talking

Who doesn’t wish for good hair days? But making an everyday run to the hair stylist is not always feasible. I tried 3TENX’s Hydrify Gloss Mist, and I was super pleased. And it doesn’t come as a surprise because the brand is anyway known for providing TLC to damaged hair. With a single spray, this mist instantly enhanced my hair’s shine, giving it a salon-like smoothness. The product promises to guard against UV and heat damage up to 232°C. It also helps preserve hair colour for a longer period. The mist—to be used post-wash on wet hair—fights frizz, tames flyaways, repairs split-ends and keeps humidity from ruining the day. What I liked most about the product is that it is completely non-greasy and doesn’t weigh the hair down. And it is easy to use. No rocket science there! A little bit of spray goes a long way, so the product ends up lasting for well over a month.

Hydrify Gloss Mist

Price: Rs 1,800

Available: 3tenx.com