The mythic modernist

In a world enamoured with spectacle, Madhvi Parekh stands as a quiet force—her life a gentle rhythm, her art a vivid outpouring of memory, myth, and dream. Born in a small village in Gujarat, far from the art world’s galleries and critical gaze, she has carried the clarity of rural life like a talisman—one that shields her vision from the distractions of modernity and keeps her rooted in the essential. “Everything I paint,” she says, “comes from memory. Even the dreams.”

At 83, she still paints nearly every day. Her recent works are on display at the ongoing DAG exhibition, Madhvi Parekh: Remembered Tales. Reaffirming her place in the vocabulary of folk modernism, or as her husband—the celebrated artist Manu Parekh—puts it “she is a contemporary modernist with rural sensibilities”, this exhibition celebrates her enduring ability to transform memory into richly imagined worlds that speak across time and place. Monumental in subject and scale, the exhibition features several large-format canvases—each one a testament to her mastery of medium and myth.

Entering the exhibition space is like stepping into a half-remembered dream—at once playful, profound, and quietly strange. The 20-plus works on display, created between 2020 and 2025, are like portals: scenes from the artist’s inner world where deities walk beside villagers, Ferris wheels have faces, and mountains stretch their arms like guardians. In Bathing in the Pond (2020), she paints the rhythms of rural life—shrines, waterbodies, scattered houses—it’s a reconstruction of her childhood, drawn not from photographs but from feeling. In Flower Vase in My Family (2024), she reimagines her family as a blooming plant, each generation unfolding from the last. Her sprawling triptych Travelling Circus in My Village (2023) captures a vivid memory: the yearly arrival of a ragtag circus troupe to her village. “It was the most magical thing,” she says.

Parekh’s journey is self-taught and self-directed. Inspired early on by Paul Klee’s Pedagogical Sketchbook—which incidentally her husband gifted to her when she was pregnant with their first child—she embraced abstraction not as escape but as expansion, allowing her inner world to unfold on canvas. She remembers laughing, “At first, it was like a school assignment. Circles and triangles. I was bored in two days.” So she improvised. The triangle became a tree, the circle a sun or an eye. Her artistic journey is deeply personal, rooted in the folk traditions and storytelling culture of her native Gujarat.