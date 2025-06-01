Bright and Beautiful

I feel summers are more brutal to your skin than winters. While in winters you can slather on moisturisers, it’s a trick to keep the skin hydrated in summers, when the least bit of oil and grime can lead to clogged pores, resulting in breakouts. In my search for a worthy beauty regimen, I discovered Plum Goodness’s 10% Niacinamide Serum for Face with Rice Water and 3% Niacinamide Face Toner with Rice Water. Now we have all heard about the benefits of niacinamide, but all the same it’s often difficult to find the right formulation. With Plum, I was fully satisfied. I used the products twice a day for the last two weeks, and my skin is thanking me. Not only is it a tad brighter and softer, but it also feels bouncy and well hydrated. The fact that both these products do not have a strong fragrance was an advantage. It feels like wearing almost nothing on the face. I had a teeny bit of a problem though, with the serum—the dropper doesn’t fill up enough, making it difficult to pump out the product. All the same, give this duo a try. Your skin will thank you.