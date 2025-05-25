Stadium to Screen

Just like how mango farmers plan a year in advance, the broadcaster also does the same thing. For example, there are already discussions in place to ensure the 2026 edition of the league keeps grabbing eyeballs, from Dhanushkodi to Dharamsala.

Siddharth Sharma, Head of Content, Sports, JioStar, is the man responsible for creating an immersive audience-first experience for the broadcaster’s flagship sporting product. “There are many insights that form the foundation for us to really build for the next season,” says Sharma. “Because of the time we take, the gestation time for these plans to incubate and then materialise, we are able to chip at the block and make every pixel count to form the picture that eventually is presented to the fans,” he adds.

This sort of immersive experience is needed because Sharma and his team deal with many types of fans. There are people who log on to the league every day of the week and twice on Sunday. He calls them ‘the loyalists’. To ensure people like them keep coming back, he crafts a cricket-first experience. “Those are the fans you treat with utmost respect because you have to serve them the dish in the way that they are accustomed to.

In the ongoing edition, for example, there was a tweak specifically aimed towards the ‘loyalists’. “During the rivalry week, we had the best voices you could think of,” Sharma says. “When the coverage was on, there was a window which showed commentators like Shane Watson, Eoin Morgan and Robin Uthappa creating a sort of watch-along experience.”

The idea behind this was simple. Normally, you can only hear their voices, but sometimes you may want to feel the emotion in their voices. “When you put them on screen (next to the game), that emotion is visible,” Sharma says. “That kind of endeared itself to a lot of core fans as they loved the experience. These kind of experiences become personable when the match is going on.”