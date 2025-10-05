Glowing must-haves

I’ve been using the Opt Optimals range for a few weeks now, and honestly, my skin has never felt this happy. The Foaming Gel Cleanser is a total game-changer—it lathers up so quickly and gets rid of makeup, oil, and all the day’s grime without leaving that tight, dry feeling. My face feels refreshed, not stripped, which is such a relief for my combination skin. The Hydra Radiance Light Cream is the perfect follow-up. It’s so light and non-greasy, but still somehow manages to keep my skin hydrated all day. I love that it has niacinamide, and my skin looks more even-toned and plump since I started using it. It sinks in so fast, making it perfect under makeup or on its own. And the Daily Glow Multi-Protector SPF 50 is just the cherry on top. It’s rare to find a sunscreen that’s this lightweight and doesn’t leave a white cast. It gives my skin a subtle glow and keeps me feeling protected whether I’m indoors or outside. Together, these three products have simplified my routine and given me that healthy, radiant look I’ve been chasing. Absolutely worth it!