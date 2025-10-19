Flick ‘n’ shine

If you’ve ever scrolled through social media and wondered how everyone’s hair looks so impossibly glossy, Redken just dropped the answer. The brand’s new Acidic Color Gloss range—finally available in India—is here to bring that covetable glass-hair trend straight to your bathroom shelf. From the very first wash, the Sulphate-Free Shampoo and Conditioner make a noticeable difference. The shampoo gently cleanses without stripping colour, while the conditioner wraps each strand in a luminous finish that feels silky to the touch. Together, they transform dull, tired hair into soft, high-shine strands that actually reflect light. But the real MVP of the lineup is the Naked Gloss Serum—a breakthrough styling essential that earns its “glass hair” promise. This serum melts instantly into the hair, leaving zero residue, just an ultra-polished shine that lasts for up to three days. It also tames frizz and protects from heat, making it a must-have whether you blow-dry, straighten, or air-dry. What’s even better? It works on all hair types, adding that sleek, red-carpet gleam to any style.