Home Magazine Voices

Steering Clear of Pressure 

Children, a very common problem in the world today is tension or mental stress.

Published: 01st December 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th November 2019 03:26 PM   |  A+A-

Yoga day, Yoga

Representational image (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

Children, a very common problem in the world today is tension or mental stress. Tension robs us of our peace of mind, free time and self-confidence. Tension weakens us. If it continues for too long, the mind and body can fall very ill. It can even destroy our life. Tension eats away at the body and, like a virus, it spreads to those who associate with us.There are some people who, without any reason, start thinking that their future is filled with doom. If the husband is delayed coming home from the office, the wife will start thinking, “Did he get into an accident?” or “He often complains about chest pain. Could he have had a heart attack?” Later, they realise that all their fear was over nothing. Most people have had moments like this.

Even when we have real problems, worrying about them is not going to solve them. It just makes a problem the size of a rat seem as big as a mountain.Tension comes when we abuse our power of imagination. It is like trying to open a lock by turning the key to the left. The lock will not open. Then we lament, “Oh, the lock is broken!”

People often pour a bit of water into milk to prevent it from boiling over. This will help for some time, but the real solution is to turn off the stove. Similarly, we can only really solve our problems if we act understanding their real cause. If we give a toy to a child who is crying from hunger, he/she may stop crying for a short while. But after some time, he/she will throw the toy away and resume crying. To make the baby stop crying, we have to give him/her food.

God has given all of us the ability to assess each situation and solve our problems. But today we are using our power of imagination to create nonexistent problems and worry about them. If we maintain presence of mind and self-confidence, we can easily solve all of our problems.
The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Spend big or plunge deep, economists warn government after GDP shocker
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)
Novel honeytrap: Undercover woman cop nabs fugitive in MP by proposing marriage
The buildings, assembled with light steel, can withstand the vagaries of weather and natural disasters | Express
Thanks to this new technology, you can now build your home in just 72 hours
Bhava, a social enterprise based in Alappuzha. (Photo| EPS)
Now, count your days the green way

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
G Parameshwara (Photo | EPS)
Congress and JD(S) were good together because they have similar ideologies: Former Karnataka Dy CM
Road at Selaiyur in Tambaram flooded after heavy rain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Heavy rains bring life to standstill in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Gallery
TNIE takes a look at the performance of the government and schemes it has rolled out.
YSRCP government turns six months: A closer look at Jagan Mohan Reddy's administrative achievements
Warner is the first player since India's Karun Nair made 303 not out in 2016 against England to reach the magical mark and he joins an elite club, including Azhar Ali who is captaining Pakistan in the current series. (Photos | AFP)
David Warner smashes 335 against Pakistan: Meet all Australians to score Test triple hundreds
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp