Measures needed. Don’t parade red herrings.

This not just about rape, but also, sexual harassment; and other kinds of violence against women, including domestic violence.

justice system

We need to look at systemic solutions and not solutions in individual cases. (Express Illustration)

Before the Criminal Law (Amendment) Act, 2013 came into existence, the Justice Verma Committee, a three-member commission assigned to review laws for sexual crimes and headed by former Chief Justice of India, Justice JS Verma, had recommended against introducing death penalty in rape cases. Stringent laws like this push perpetrators to kill victims so that there is no witness and they can get away with rape and murder. We need to look at systemic solutions and not solutions in individual cases.

One of the answers is to end impunity—the confidence that perpetrators will get away with it. This not just about rape, but also, sexual harassment; and other kinds of violence against women, including domestic violence. You need a system in which every person who commits this kind of violence should be sure that some kind of punishment or the other is going to follow. The issue is the surety of the punishment, not the severity. Right now the situation is the opposite. Most men who perpetrate such crimes are confident that in 99 per cent of the cases, everybody—from society to the police and the judiciary—is going to make excuses for them. They are going to make life impossible for the woman who has complained. On top of the violence that the women have suffered, they will have to go through being pilloried in the court of law and shaming at the hands of the police and society.

That deters complainants and encourages perpetrators. In some rare cases there is an outcry for death penalty. But even then, how will it change anything? What are needed are more courts and judges, so that cases can move faster. And measures need to be taken to ensure that courtrooms and police stations are not hostile to women. Another simple measure is to ensure public transport, which will make our streets friendlier and safer towards women. A government-funded public transport with permanent employees will make an enormous difference. Instead of doing these things or supporting survivors who are seeking justice, what the government does is to occasionally get the police to kill some prisoner and claim that they have done justice. And that is a big red herring.

(Kavita Krishnan author is secretary, AIPWA)

