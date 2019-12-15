Water signs: How Cancer, Scorpio, Pisces express love

Nitin Manchanda By

CANCER: Cancers are the most capable of deep and romantic love. Governed by the moon, they are known for their nurturing, compassionate and sensitive dispositions along with being sympathetic, loyal and become fiercely protective of people they are attached to. Deeply intuitive and sentimental, they keep their feelings away in their hard shell and never really reveal their true self. When in love, they give their all to make it work and thus expect that their partner let them into their life. The male is very sensitive and caring and when he thinks he has met his perfect partner he will openly declare it to everyone. He will adorn his partner with everything he can afford and will do whatever he can to make his partner’s wishes come true.

SCORPIO: Scorpions are very passionate people and have passion for all elements of their life. Intuitive, resourceful, hardworking and determined, they are very dedicated to their work, with good insight and intuition. They value their emotional privacy, and it’s not easy for them to let someone into their heart. When they do allow so, they expect complete transparency in the relationship. The male does not exhibit his vulnerable side to everyone and is known to build walls around his feelings. Also, he does appear tough and insensitive at times. However, they are generally soft-hearted and will go to any extent for their love. When he falls in love, he will let down his guard and show off his vulnerable side. He will have long conversations with his beloved where he will let the real and best version of him shine. He also becomes jealous and possessive when in love and it irks him if anyone hits upon his partner, making him extremely furious. He considers his partner as his family and hence does not hesitate in making them the nucleus of his universe.

PISCES: Creative and talented, Pisceans are emotionally intelligent, kind, understanding and empathetic. They are known for their romantic creativity and otherworldly sensibilities. They want someone who accepts them with their true personality, someone who understands that their love for their partner is rare and deeper than anything else. The Pisces man wants to make his partner happy and likes to put his partner on a pedestal. He will be extremely proud of her and her achievements and will not hesitate in showing it off to the world. Although he does not share the deepest desires of his heart with everybody, however, when in love, he wants to share them with his partner who matters to him more than anyone else and will include his partner in his desires, dreams and aspirations.

Disclaimer: The views expressed here are the author’s own. The author can be contacted at www.nitinmanchanda.com, nitin.manchanda41@gmail.com.