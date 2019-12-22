Home Magazine Voices

Why the Student Protests are Doomed

Disgusting! Look at Kanhaiya Kumar, Marxist malapropism and revolutionary opportunist, hopping about defending liberty to young crowds.

Published: 22nd December 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd December 2019 12:36 PM   |  A+A-

Kanhaiya Kumar

Kanhaiya Kumar

Students of India, be warned. Your fury is being hijacked. Your outrage, sweeping India from the Northeast to Kerala over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens, is giving jaded, discredited politicians a new lease of public life. Netas are emerging from the political woodwork like greedy termites feeding on youth anger to fatten their lost hopes.

Disgusting! Look at Kanhaiya Kumar, Marxist malapropism and revolutionary opportunist, hopping about defending liberty to young crowds. Or Brinda Karat, elitist comrade of Indian Communism, who parachuted into Jamia, demanding justice against the cops and Amit Shah. The ambitious Kamal Haasan resembled opportunism on steroids, his conscience bulked up with youth protein.

Priyanka Gandhi, the last white hope of the Congress party, found an opportunity for the party’s reincarnation with a sit-in at India Gate. Mr Modi and Mr Shah, relax. None of these jack-in-the-box leaders have the right or legitimacy to become faces of the agitation. The contagious protests, which are drawing empathy from other students, actors and governments worldwide, are doomed. Just like the Anna Hazare movement was doomed. The reason: cynical political avarice, which will soon discredit the students as agent provocateurs and just anti-Modi conspirators without a real plan.

The new nature of successful protest is defined by decentralised leadership, starting with the Arab Spring and now the Hong Kong pro-democracy agitation. They have set the paradigm of 21st-century rebellion. Never before has the world seen an age so young, so exuberant and politically sensitive. Leaders are questioned more than they are obeyed—“Lock him up!” Icons are made with a single woke phrase—“OK Boomer” or the single mom status of non-entitled debutante Sanna Mirella Marin, the 34-year-old Prime Minister of Finland.

Youth has the power to change the world and topple established order. The Russian revolution began with student idealism, not Lenin. The 1989 Velvet Revolution in Czechoslovakia on International Students Day inspired the domino effect that toppled Communism in Eastern Europe. Student protests against the Vietnam war upended American social conservatism. 

True leaders are forged in the fire of challenge and defiance, driven by their vision for transformation. Some survive on the fear, despair and anger of the people. But the universal propellant of their rhetoric is the hope of youth who see them as messiahs or are angry at their betrayal of trust by authority. The tragedy of inevitability is the comfortable decline of youth into middle age and pension plans.

Che Guevara, the world’s most enduring romantic symbol of rebellion, was so bored with power that he left Cuba, seeking the exhilaration of violence. He paid for it, shot in a ditch in Bolivia. He now lives on in T-shirts for eternity. Young men and women in Indian universities, please don’t give Kanhaiya Kumar his T-shirt. He is an espresso guerrilla at best.

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Citizenship Act stir NRC CAA stir Citizenship Act protests
India Matters
Representational Image. | (File | Reuters)
Aadhaar, voter ID card, passport not proof of citizenship: Government officials
Protestors including students and local residents during a demonstration against the Citizenship Amendment Act CAA outside Jamia Millia Islamia University in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Arun Kumar)
Citizenship Act rules: Refugees who benefit can not visit country of origin, say sources
Arun Gopi and Asha Sekhar during their pre-wedding shoot. (Photo | First Look Photography)
Kerala couple's pre-wedding photos holding 'NO CAA' placards go viral
Citizenship Act stir: Freedom struggle all over again

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a BJP rally at Ramlia Maidan, in New Delhi on Sunday| Shekhar Yadav
Modi talks about NRC, takes a jibe at Mamata and Congress
Anti CAA stir: UP government starts process to seize property of rioters
Gallery
Crowds gathered at a massive public meeting of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, under the banner United Muslim Action Committee, in Darussalam against the CAA and NRC. (Photo | EPS/Vinay Madapu)
Anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests continue across the country
A nationwide protest was called on December 19 against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act. (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan, EPS)
Citizenship Act stir: Deaths, 'azadi' slogans, internet shutdowns
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp