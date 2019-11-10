Air signs: Route to happiness

Nitin Manchanda By

GEMINI: Geminis are the most intellectually curious beings who are always on a mission to learn something new, and love picking up new hobbies, even if they are not very good at them as they feel this helps expand their view of the world.

They are the infamous twins and need something to engage them. When they are involved in any kind of conversation, they are the happiest.

Geminis tend to have a curious mind and love to do anything like reading, writing or simply listening to people things.

However, they hold onto information and thoughts which keeps piling up, making them feel pressurised. They should start sharing their views, anxieties and insecurities by talking about their feelings to someone they are extremely comfortable with.

This will make them feel like they are learning new things and gaining knowledge and keep their spirits high and will refrain them from getting either bored or letting their pessimistic side overpower their judgement and opinions of others.

LIBRA: Librans are the most relaxed and peace-seeking people who might stay away from the scene but require serenity and harmony around them.

They are a naturally optimistic sign, and are known as charming, lovable, hopeless romantics. They are usually the first ones who step up to stop a fight so that love and harmony is maintained, even if it is for their own purpose.

However, this may at times lead to major meltdowns as their optimism may make them blind towards a red-flagged situation.

They can get very caught up in society’s expectations and forget that their true nature is to be their unique self.

They hence need to bring in balance into their lives and can talk it out with concerned and important people in their lives, especially their mothers as it will help them deal with the excessive emotional baggage.

AQUARIUS: Aquarians live life by their own means and like to be regarded as different and unique as compared to the people around them.

They have no problem dreaming up big, optimistic visions of the future. Hence, individuality and uniqueness drives them to do better and stay happier and motivated in their lives.

They also like to engage themselves in interesting conversations, leaving a unique impression in front of others.

Their love for music inspires their creativity, and they always find motivation and encouragement through their favourite albums.

When they find themselves stuck in a sticky situation, they need to break grounds in terms of their actions and need to be spontaneous.

A quick meditation can help reconnect them with the present in an optimistic way by which, focusing on the positive things in their present life, they will be even more equipped to make the most of the pleasant and optimistic things or events that are to come.

Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own.