Home Magazine Voices

Water signs: Route to happiness

Once they identify the source of the feelings, they will be able to work through them. 

Published: 17th November 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th November 2019 10:30 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

For representational purposes

Cancer: Cancerians are practical and empathetic beings, considerate of their own as well as others’ wishes who are in sync with their spiritual side.

They tend to do things from a foundation of kindness and refrain from inflicting any kind of pain on anyone else. They hate conflict of any kind and try to always keep the peace. They thrive off having close, stable relationships with their loved ones and are a helpful bunch who love to do that with everyone in their life.

However, they also need love and care in return and need to be told about the same, which is why they become frustrated when it feels like other people do not put in as much effort as they do. When somebody thanks and reciprocates their favours, they feel the happiest as having a safe, loving environment is all they need. Also, their supersensitivity is their blessing and curse, as maintaining a more optimistic view will help them when their watery tendencies veer into the moody side. 

Scorpio: Scorpions are very passionate people and have passion for all elements of their life. Intuitive, resourceful, hardworking and determined, they are very dedicated to their work, with good insight. Their passion along with the rare gift of a depth of understanding allows them to form deep connections with others, and feel strongly for the things they really believe in.

They are extremely emotional and sometimes it can be very difficult for them to handle all their strong emotions in a healthy way. They tend to feel things intensely, which means they are prone to intense bouts of optimism and pessimism. When their pessimistic side comes to play, Scorpions can become secretive and obsessive. In order to deal with this, they can write their thoughts in a journal which can be a medium for them to let go of their negative feelings. Also, for them to stay happy, it is vital to let them be and not intrude on their privacy.

Pisces: Creative and talented, Pisceans are emotionally intelligent, kind, understanding and empathetic. They are generally optimistic people and are usually very imaginative and have a keen interest in art, history and cinema, which drives them to think of newer things. For this, they need their preferred solitude. When they have no intrusion in their personal creative space, they come up with new ideas. However, at times they are extremely susceptible to the emotions of others, taking them on as their own as easily.

Their innate empathy make them prone to the pessimistic opinions of themselves. They need to thus then take a reality check and figure out if these negative feelings are harboured in their own consciousness or whether they are voicing someone else’s bad attitude towards them.

Once they identify the source of the feelings, they will be able to work through them.  Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own.

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
water signs cancer scorpio pisces
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (File Photo | PTI)
Government 'staring at a black hole of up to Rs 2 lakh crore'
Veterinarian Jasmeet Singh is a messiah for animals in Bhubaneswar
This Odisha veterinarian is a saviour for pets
Representational Image. (File Photo)
Explainer: What is AGR and why is it bogging down Vodafone and Airtel?
D Arul Raj founded the trust in 2017 and has rescued more than 320 homeless people till date. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
TNIE impact: Help pours in for this good Samaritan from Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Air Pollution: This cafe offers pure oxygen to its customers
The two-month-long Sabarimala temple festival officially opens for pilgrims on Sunday at 5 am. (File Photo | EPS)
Ten women sent back by cops as Sabarimala temple reopens 
Gallery
On the seventh death anniversary of Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the late Maharashtra leader. (File Photo | EPS and PTI)
Bal Thackeray death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of the Shiv Sena founder
KANNAPPANUNNI (1977): Kannapapanunni is a film based on Kalaripayattu. This film helped Jayan reach top production houses and pushed him to the big league. The film which has Prem Nazir as lead shows Jayan only as a sidekick but he aced in it. (Photo | YouTube screen grab)
Jayan death anniversary: Here are 5 much-acclaimed movies of the action hero of Malayalam cinema
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp