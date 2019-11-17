Water signs: Route to happiness

Nitin Manchanda By

Cancer: Cancerians are practical and empathetic beings, considerate of their own as well as others’ wishes who are in sync with their spiritual side.

They tend to do things from a foundation of kindness and refrain from inflicting any kind of pain on anyone else. They hate conflict of any kind and try to always keep the peace. They thrive off having close, stable relationships with their loved ones and are a helpful bunch who love to do that with everyone in their life.

However, they also need love and care in return and need to be told about the same, which is why they become frustrated when it feels like other people do not put in as much effort as they do. When somebody thanks and reciprocates their favours, they feel the happiest as having a safe, loving environment is all they need. Also, their supersensitivity is their blessing and curse, as maintaining a more optimistic view will help them when their watery tendencies veer into the moody side.

Scorpio: Scorpions are very passionate people and have passion for all elements of their life. Intuitive, resourceful, hardworking and determined, they are very dedicated to their work, with good insight. Their passion along with the rare gift of a depth of understanding allows them to form deep connections with others, and feel strongly for the things they really believe in.

They are extremely emotional and sometimes it can be very difficult for them to handle all their strong emotions in a healthy way. They tend to feel things intensely, which means they are prone to intense bouts of optimism and pessimism. When their pessimistic side comes to play, Scorpions can become secretive and obsessive. In order to deal with this, they can write their thoughts in a journal which can be a medium for them to let go of their negative feelings. Also, for them to stay happy, it is vital to let them be and not intrude on their privacy.

Pisces: Creative and talented, Pisceans are emotionally intelligent, kind, understanding and empathetic. They are generally optimistic people and are usually very imaginative and have a keen interest in art, history and cinema, which drives them to think of newer things. For this, they need their preferred solitude. When they have no intrusion in their personal creative space, they come up with new ideas. However, at times they are extremely susceptible to the emotions of others, taking them on as their own as easily.

Their innate empathy make them prone to the pessimistic opinions of themselves. They need to thus then take a reality check and figure out if these negative feelings are harboured in their own consciousness or whether they are voicing someone else’s bad attitude towards them.

Once they identify the source of the feelings, they will be able to work through them. Disclaimer: The views expressed are the author’s own.