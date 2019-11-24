Home Magazine Voices

A city that changes in all but name only

After Allahabad was rechristened Prayagraj, an Indian heritageophile has now written to the Uttar Pradesh government to change Agra’s name back to its Mahabharata moniker Agravana.

Published: 24th November 2019 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd November 2019 01:25 PM   |  A+A-

The Taj Mahal

The Taj Mahal

For the nationalist historian guided by the milestones of culture, names show the way. The past is a rich haul though sometimes it is reclaimed at the expense of the priorities of the present.

After Allahabad was rechristened Prayagraj, an Indian heritageophile has now written to the Uttar Pradesh government to change Agra’s name back to its Mahabharata moniker Agravana.

Or even an earlier appellation, Arya Griha, the Aryan abode—though such references could be politically incorrect in the reservation age. The past is also treacherous ground; in 100 AD, Ptolemy referred to the city as ‘Agra’, which begs the question as to who renamed it even before the Mughals? Agra’s glory days arrived with Emperor Akbar— he embarked on a beautification and construction drive, following which court sycophants called it Akbarabad.

When and why Agra reverted to its present name is a riddle: probably the British couldn’t wrap their tongue around Akbarabad; it’s easier to pronounce Thiruvananthapuram ‘Trivandrum’.

Conquerors have a habit of fiddling with local names; blame ego, phonetics and religion. When the Ottomans took Thessaloniki of ancient Greece, they changed it to Selanik: which is now back to Thessaloniki. Byzantium became Constantinople and later Istanbul. The Ahmednagar Sultan renamed Kharki Aurangabad. The British changed Kolkata to Calcutta, Chennai to Madras, Mumbai to Bombay and Dremoshong to Sikkim. Saigon became Ho Chi Minh City. Narcissistic rulers have a historic penchant for building new cities; Russia’s Peter the Great established Sankt-Peterburg, later the Petrograd of the Czars which became Leningrad after the Soviet Revolution.

Post-colonial countries also changed names: Terra de Santa Cruz became Brazil and Temasek, Singapore. So, by all means, rename Agra.

However, in the fervour of historical redemption, don’t stick to just the name. Agra will always be known as the home of the Taj Mahal, one of the nine wonders of the world.

Its marble surfaces have been ravaged by pollution, acid rain and insects—don’t blame the BJP, the deterioration began decades ago.

Aesthetics and government contractors do not go together; in 2015, the Supreme Court warned the SP-led UP government against destroying the Taj’s beauty by poor quality of construction near the mausoleum. Agra is also one of India’s dirtiest cities.

History is a process of change and nations are perennially in search of identity; hence their obsession with an expresso past.

Agra’s future as a smart city where the splendorous Taj Mahal sits proud, lies in the blueprint of the previous transformation of cities like Varanasi and Ayodhya.

There is a proverb which goes Agra peechhe or Lahore aage, which essentially means you are looking the wrong way. It is time to look forward to a roadmap for a resurgent Agra than just calling it a city by another name.

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Agra Agra new name Agravana
India Matters
Image of medical studnets used for representational purpose only (Photo | EPS)
MBBS fee in private colleges may be capped at Rs 8 lakh a year
For representational purposes (File Photo| Reuters)
Madhya Pradesh villager turns 'padman', promotes menstrual hygiene
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Want to protect your debit, credit cards from conmen? Here's a simple plan! 
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
NRC cut-off date likely to be pre-1971: Home Ministry sources

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
JNU row: Hundreds of students march to make education affordable to all
Hyderabad: Car falls off from biodiversity flyover, one killed and 8 injured
Gallery
In the ongoing second Test match against Bangladesh, Virat Kohli surpassed former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting by slamming his 20th hundred as Test skipper. Let us take a look at the top 12 Test captains to slam most number of centuries. (Photo | Agenc
Virat Kohli to Steve Smith: Top 12 cricketers to have scored most centuries as Test skipper
Indian cricket will finally embrace the pink revolution after initial reluctance when Virat Kohli's seemingly infallible galacticos lock horns with a deflated Bangladesh in their maiden Day/Night Test starting here on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Eden Gardens pink ball Test: India clear favourites in maiden Day-Night clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp