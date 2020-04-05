STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

TikTok and its Teenage Millionaires

Imagine a young boy working as a salesman for `50/day at a perfume shop in street-side Mumbai.

Published: 05th April 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2020 02:10 PM   |  A+A-

Riyaz Ali (L) and Mr.Faizu (R).

Riyaz Ali (L) and Mr.Faizu (R). (Photo | Instagram)

Imagine a young boy working as a salesman for Rs 50/day at a perfume shop in street-side Mumbai. One day, he accidentally breaks a bottle worth Rs 12,000 and gets fired. Twelve months later, he launches his own deodorant brand at Instagram, gets Rs 5,000 pre-orders and is sold out in two hours! What changed? TikTok. 

TikTokteenage millionaires are making Ripley’s Believe It or Not! look believable and the Gen X’s ‘rags to riches’ stories sound like a grumpy uncle’s sex life—too little, and way too late. The TikTok star mentioned above is Mr Faisu, who has 24 million followers on TikTok and 11 million on Insta, more than several Bollywood stars or cricketers, and damn, he is not even No. 1 in India.

What a loser! 
The No. 1 Riyaz Ali is, I kid you not, 16 years old. His USP? Hairstyle. At 16, when I didn’t know what to do with my pimples, this boy makes 30 million people drool over his hairstyle. The amount a TikTok star earns in a couple of years, his/her dad might have earned in 40. And they do so, not after rounds of funding for a tech start-up or doing pop concerts in front of a million-strong crowd, but syncing voice to Bollywood songs at their rooftops. Basically karaoke. With a hairstyle.

Let that sink in.
Now, I get it. You too want to bunk school, sayonara college, shoot ‘I quit’ to boss, rush to your rooftop and dance. Right? But here’s the deal. Other than a Faisu or Riyaz Ali, or maybe 50 more like him, other millions of teenagers are not stars. In fact, in a race to outbid each other on social media, they get entangled in adventures like the Blue Whale Challenge, even leading to suicides.

The same need for validation and instant success then infects the young working adults too, who are the new ‘urban poor’.They must show to the world they have a successful, high-flying lifestyle—the latest iPhone, the 5-star brunch, even though secretly, they literally fast themselves to keep the façade up. TikTok is fun and at best if it remains only so. A Faisu or Riyaz too started it as fun, not knowing or planning for it to lead to anything. One may become the next millionaire or one simply enjoys the reach it has and joy it can bring. Like one non-teen @mr.dineshpawar. Do check out. It’s TikTok not for money or fame but joy. Pure, unbridled joy. sanchit421@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
TIkTok stardom Teenage Millionaires Riyaz Ali Mr Faizu
India Matters
A migrant walks past police barricades placed near Ghazipur during a nationwide lockdown. (Photo | PTI)
Story of a 23-year-old who died after walking for 454 km to reach home
A health worker sanitizes an area near Nizamuddin mosque after people who attended a religious congregation at Tabligh-e-Jamaat tested postive for COVID-19 in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
How Nizamuddin became the biggest coronavirus hotspot in India
Chennai's Auto Association offers helping hand to fellow drivers
A man walks through a disinfectant-spraying tunnel at Thennampalayam market in Tamil Nadu’s Tirupur city | PRABHU KUMAR
Tamil Nadu gets a 'disinfection' tunnel to make vegetable shopping easy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
EPS file image used for representation of athletes
Star Watch: Look at how India's track and field athletes are keeping fit
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo | EPS)
Unable to sell fish worth Rs 3 lakhs: Chennai fish seller uncertain over lockdown rules
Gallery
It remains unclear what the coronavirus pandemic's impact will be on the multiple wars roiling the Middle East. Here is an overview of the impact so far on the conflicts in Syria, Yemen, Libya and Iraq. (Photo | AP)
From Syria to Iraq, how is COVID-19 outbreak affecting Middle East conflicts?
DC's best bad guy proved there can be more to villainy than greed, while MCU's 'Mr Stylish' showed superheroes can be super-egoistic. Late Heath Ledger's 'Clown' would have found an apt nemesis who could match his twisty wits and philosophical punchlines
Two legends, one birthday: Best quotes of Robert Downey, Jr's Iron Man and Heath Ledger's Joker
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp