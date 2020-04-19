Communication Crisis in Difficult Times

Hory Sankar Mukerjee By

Let us admit that we have never seen anything like this before and probably never will. As we are locked down to our square feet, with travels permitted only from balconies and windows and routines becoming unrecognisable, we are finding out new alternatives to fend ourselves. Hopefully this will create positive outcomes and strengthen us to appreciate lives better.

Our routines are shattered. No more offices, walking out for a cup of tea, chit-chats over the weekends or running to complete household work at lightening speed. It is now a matter of coexistence, albeit for a short time. Communication therefore is a challenge during this disruption, but we also owe a lot to our home—its members, work—its people, and society.

Empathy is the first virtue in times like these. Children playing around, yelling, loosing temperaments over tasks not achieved, can be sorted with an amount of empathy with your voice or words. ‘I understand’ or ‘it must be a difficult time for you’, will soothe the soul of the listener.

The second virtue is to be courteous. The way you say, means a lot. You may refuse, but with politeness; correct someone, but with subtleness or give a feedback, with an understanding of the problems and the situation. Everyone is working more than their usual and being impolite is unexpected.

Communicate positivity. When the environment around you is charged negatively, positivity in your communication will help people walk the extra mile. ‘It is just a matter of time,’ ‘we will get over this soon’, ‘I know you are capable of handling this’, will sprinkle positivity in your communication.

At home, empathise with people around you. Everyone is working extra to keep things running and safe. Be courteous to them, empathise with what they say and while you talk. Bring a net of positivity around you, reassuring that this is going to pass.

Working virtually is difficult and you have little control left. Have faith, empathise with the daily challenges your team faces, being courteous while talking and listening. Demonstrate positivity in the feedback you give. Society is our second family; we are intertwined with.

Therefore, anything that you say or write, in social media or while conversing, with people should pass this test of the principles. You are privileged than many are and therefore the onus also lies with you.These are different and difficult times, when routines don’t work. So, shouldn’t you be communicating differently than how you have been doing for so long?

(The author is Principal – Education, Training and Assessment at Infosys Ltd and author of The Gift of the Gab: The Subtle Art of Communicating. He can be contacted at hsm123in@yahoo.com)