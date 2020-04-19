STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

Communication Crisis in Difficult Times

Let us admit that we have never seen anything like this before and probably never will.

Published: 19th April 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Fishing boats anchored at Uttan dock as during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai on Friday

Fishing boats anchored at Uttan dock as during the nationwide lockdown imposed in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, in Mumbai (Photo| ANI)

Let us admit that we have never seen anything like this before and probably never will. As we are locked down to our square feet, with travels permitted only from balconies and windows and routines becoming unrecognisable, we are finding out new alternatives to fend ourselves. Hopefully this will create positive outcomes and strengthen us to appreciate lives better.

Our routines are shattered. No more offices, walking out for a cup of tea, chit-chats over the weekends or running to complete household work at lightening speed. It is now a matter of coexistence, albeit for a short time. Communication therefore is a challenge during this disruption, but we also owe a lot to our home—its members, work—its people, and society. 

Empathy is the first virtue in times like these. Children playing around, yelling, loosing temperaments over tasks not achieved, can be sorted with an amount of empathy with your voice or words. ‘I understand’ or ‘it must be a difficult time for you’, will soothe the soul of the listener.

The second virtue is to be courteous. The way you say, means a lot. You may refuse, but with politeness; correct someone, but with subtleness or give a feedback, with an understanding of the problems and the situation. Everyone is working more than their usual and being impolite is unexpected. 

Communicate positivity. When the environment around you is charged negatively, positivity in your communication will help people walk the extra mile. ‘It is just a matter of time,’ ‘we will get over this soon’, ‘I know you are capable of handling this’, will sprinkle positivity in your communication. 

At home, empathise with people around you. Everyone is working extra to keep things running and safe. Be courteous to them, empathise with what they say and while you talk. Bring a net of positivity around you, reassuring that this is going to pass. 

Working virtually is difficult and you have little control left. Have faith, empathise with the daily challenges your team faces, being courteous while talking and listening. Demonstrate positivity in the feedback you give. Society is our second family; we are intertwined with.

Therefore, anything that you say or write, in social media or while conversing, with people should pass this test of the principles. You are privileged than many are and therefore the onus also lies with you.These are different and difficult times, when routines don’t work. So, shouldn’t you be communicating differently than how you have been doing for so long?  

(The author is Principal – Education, Training and Assessment at Infosys Ltd and author of The Gift of the Gab: The Subtle Art of Communicating. He can be contacted at hsm123in@yahoo.com)

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp