STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

Innocence Shows us True Way

To understand properly what one has heard, one must have innocence. If one is innocent, one will see goodness everywhere.

Published: 19th April 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th April 2020 03:18 PM   |  A+A-

Peace, Night, Stars

Representational image

To understand properly what one has heard, one must have innocence. If one is innocent, one will see goodness everywhere. One will even be able to see God. God is goodness. He dwells in all things. It is enough if we gain the eye that sees Him everywhere. Scientists say, "Everything is energy." The rishis said, “Sarvam brahmayam (The supreme pervades everything)”. If we think well of everything, we can see goodness in all things, for goodness lies in the mind.

By seeing the good in someone, it is we who gain satisfaction. When he has faith in his beloved, the lover feels happy. It is the believer who gains. However, if we approach something with preconceived notions, we will not be able to grasp matters properly. Therefore, one can understand only if one is a true seeker. Many people wear coloured glasses. Hence, they are unable to see the truth clearly. If one looks through green lenses, one will see everything as green. It is our attitude that is reflected in others.

Once, a doctor went to a village with the aim of launching a campaign against alcohol abuse. He gathered a bunch of alcoholics. To make them aware of the dire consequences of alcoholism, he explained various things to them. When he saw that this was not creating the necessary impact, he decided to explain matters through a demonstration. He poured pure water in one and alcohol in the other. He then dropped an earthworm in the glass of water.

The worm started swimming around gaily. He then dropped another earthworm in the second glass. It began convulsing, and then started disintegrating into pieces before dissolving completely in the alcohol! Seeing this, the onlookers were stunned. The doctor imagined that everyone had finally realised the deadly consequence of alcoholism. He asked those present, “What have you learned from this demonstration?”

At once, a drunkard who could barely stand upright drawled, “Smashing! Bottoms up, everyone! Did you see that? If you drink, all the worms in your stomach will be destroyed!”If we approach anything with a preconceived notion, we will not be able to grasp its underlying principle. We will interpret what we hear to suit our convenience. However, if we have a sincere desire to learn and if we have innocence, it won’t be difficult to understand the true import of anything. Just as lightning illumines darkness, innocence will show us the true way.

Sometimes, we may not understand the true import of the Guru’s words. This is not caused by limitations in His words but because our minds lack the skill to understand the words properly. We function at the level of the mind and intellect. Owing to relationships with and attachment to various material objects, our vision has become clouded. Even if we cannot understand the words of the Guru properly, if we follow those words explicitly without pausing to think about the whys and wherefores, we become deserving of the Guru’s grace and reach the spiritual goal quickly.

The Guru scolds the disciple and points out her mistakes in order to lead her to goodness. If we apply a bandage before cleaning the wound, the wound will not heal. If we prevent the wound from being cleaned because doing so will be painful, the wound will never heal. If the Guru does not point to our flaws, how can we ever overcome them? He is only helping to remove our shortcomings.The writer is a world-renowned spiritual leader and humanitarian

We function at the level of the mind and intellect. Owing to relationships with and attachment to various material objects, our vision has become clouded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
Coronavirus
Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday had announced that the lockdown across the country will be extended till May 3 to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The new set out guidelines that were later brought out by the Centre now allows various economic activities to
Lockdown: Here are fresh relaxation of services that you should know about
The International Monetary Fund logo (File photo| Reuters)
Will Asia see an economic growth famine in 2020 for the first time in 60 years?
Sacchi Baat: Vitamin M needed to fight destruction unleashed by COVID-19
As people adopt social distancing measures to fight the COVID-19 pandemic, every parent should know that newborns are most prone to infections as their immune system is still developing, and hence, they should be protected from infection-causing germs and
In times of coronavirus, hygiene rules for babies every parent should follow

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An illuminated Qutub Minar at Mehrauli in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
World Heritage Day: Empty Qutub Minar lit up with 'Stay safe, stay home' message
No new coronavirus cases reported in 22 districts across India in last 14 days
Gallery
There is a bigger shark in the sea and Manchester City's Sheikh Mansour is no longer the richest football club owner in English soil. Newcastle fans are hoping for a huge facelift as more 'oil money' spills into Premier League with the Saudi Crown making
Newcastle United takeover: As Saudi Crown Prince beats Manchester City, meet the 10 richest Premier League clubs, owners
Some were rich in talent, some mavericks and some others could bring in the crowds as pure entertainers. These were the Indian cricketers of the '80s and '90s, who were unlucky to miss the gravy train called the IPL. (Photo | EPS)
IPL auction in 1980s and 1990s: These 10 Indian cricketers could have invited bidding wars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp