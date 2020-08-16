STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

How PM Narendra Modi's bhoomi pujan look defines important landmarks in his life

In the Age of Modi, the look changes but the man is permanent, omniscient and omnipotent. His binary, Rahul Gandhi, needs a shave.

Published: 16th August 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th August 2020 11:03 AM   |  A+A-

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs Bhoomi Pujan at Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, in Ayodhya on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs Bhoomi Pujan at Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir, in Ayodhya on Wednesday. (Photo| PIB)

Public memory isn’t short. Optics matter. Ayodhya is defined by a parenthesis of imagery: the exulting youth atop the black dome of Babri Masjid on December 6, 1992, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the bhoomi pujan on August 5. One symbolizes the defeat of Ravan and the second the return of Ram Rajya. The way Modi looks defines important landmarks in his life.

With his long white hair, drooping moustache and flowing beard, the prime minister was the image of a sage of yore at the yagna kund performing acts of purification. At Ayodhya, he projected the purification of Hindu history polluted by Islamic conquests, colonial rule and the intellectual unbeliever’s truculence to accept the message. Modi the king finally transitioned into the philosopher king of Modi Rajya.

Plato was the first great thinker to outline the nature of the philosopher-king. He rules with wisdom. He is intelligent and reliable. He lives a simple life. Modi’s optics show him as a man with a vision: the far seeing eyes and finger on his chin portray a philosopher in repose contemplating the future. The venerable white beard and hair project him as a wise, dependable man. Strolling with Netanyahu on a beach immersed in conversation projected intimacy as well as the loneliness of responsibility. 

A photograph of a 14-year-old Narendra Modi dressed in a 19th century chieftain’s costume in a school play is an early version of the current Modi, though the student’s moustache and beard are black. Modi knew even then what he wanted to look like when he grew up. His sense of destiny that drives him is the trope of his iconography.

The unforgettable visual of Modi in padmasana, draped in saffron and eyes closed in deep meditation as his gruelling poll campaign came to an end pictured a karma yogi: ‘I’ve done my duty, the result I leave it to god.’ The image is reminiscent of Marcus Aurelius, the first philosopher king whose tome Meditations extols service and duty and how to find Nature a source of equanimity. There’s nothing haphazard about Modi; he has thought everything through with deliberate clarity. It’s the secret of his charisma.

Every successful leader who became an icon knows the power of indelible optics. Mahatma Gandhi’s round glasses and loincloth. The rose in Jawaharlal Nehru’s jacket’s buttonhole. The white streak in Indira Gandhi’s coiffure. Rajiv Gandhi’s cross shoulder shawl. Mao’s tunic. Churchill’s bowler hat and cigar. Stalin’s mustache. History allots the leader’s name to the period and possession of the times. With a look to suit every occasion and period—camouflage jacket and aviators at the border, colourful turban on a podium, black bandhgala at the White House—India’s prime minister owns the times. In the Age of Modi, the look changes but the man is permanent, omniscient and omnipotent. His binary, Rahul Gandhi, needs a shave.

ravi@newindianexpress.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Narendra Modi bhoomi pujan Modi Rajya
India Matters
For representational purposes
Trump administration allows certain exemptions in H-1B, L-1 travel ban
File picture of a Kochi Corporation worker spraying disinfectant inside a school in the city Express
Daily Covid cases cross 1,500-mark, Kerala expects September peak
Ayodhya Ram Temple site. (File Photo | AFP)
After Ram Mandir, now Hindus back construction of Ayodhya mosque
Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani (File Photo | PTI)
Reliance likely to acquire TikTok in India for $5 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (File photo| PTI)
Will not open schools in Delhi unless COVID-19 situation improves: CM Arvind Kejriwal
US Democrats Vice President nominee Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
Kamala Harris recounts childhood Madras visits, good idli, long walks with grandfather
Gallery
This is how top Indian cricketers reacted to former captain MS Dhoni's decision to retire from international cricket. (Photos | AP, AFP)
'No words will ever be enough': Virat Kohli to Rishabh Pant, Indian cricketers hail retiring MS Dhoni on Twitter
Lionel Messi was supposed to win it alone, the Argentinian charged with somehow masking the failings of an entire club against the most formidable team in Europe. It was a desperate hope, swiftly dashed by a ruthless Bayern Munich side, whose demolition exposed Barcelona's ageing team for what Messi has been saying all along: they are simply not good enough. (Photo | AP)
End of an era! What awaits Lionel Messi's Barcelona as Lisbon humiliation makes downfall complete
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp