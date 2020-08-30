STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

On the sad tragedy of history and perceptions of exceptionalism

To ascribe to any one nation, creed or race, consistent and competent evil is as simplistic as to believe that within it resides true virtue.

Published: 30th August 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2020 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Illustration By Prabha Shankar

November, 1855. East Africa. The great Victorian explorer, David Livingstone, is troubled. ‘I say, you fellows look jolly thirsty.’ ‘Dreadfully, Bwana,’ the gathered Africans croak. ‘Want me to go off and look for some water for you?’ ‘Would you? That’s awfully kind…’ ‘Not at all. That’s what we British are for.’
Followed shortly after by ‘I’ve discovered a huge waterfall just over those hills!’ ‘Gosh! Thanks ever so!’ ‘Think nothing of it. D’you mind if I name it after our Queen?’ ‘Absolutely not! The least we can do…’ ‘Fancy becoming her subjects? I could put in a word for you.’ ‘Would you? Too kind…’ OK, I’m exaggerating, but not by much.

That really is pretty much how, in my youth, I’d thought Dr Livingstone discovering Victoria Falls played out. In my adolescent imagination everyone spoke like characters in a PG Wodehouse novel, with the odd ‘Bwana’ or ‘Saheb’ thrown in for verisimilitude. Probably because in films of the time such characters were either portrayed by English thespians heavily made up or the occasional, expensively educated Oxbridge undergraduate from the Colonies of similar elocution, moonlighting as an Extra at Pinewood Studios. 

Imagine my disappointment when it finally dawned on me that in the good doctor’s case ‘discoverer’ just meant ‘first foreign visitor’. How did I ever get it so wrong? The same way everyone else does. By assuming our stories and our images reflect some truth. And that we are somehow special. 

Another example: A painting of two small boys in flowing robes on either side of a rotund, elderly Englishman. As he leads them by the hand, one skips with joy whilst the other gazes up adoringly. Who are these people? The benign grandfather is Lord Cornwallis. The boys, princes of Mysore, held against payment of the indemnity imposed following their father’s defeat in 1792. Who’d ever have imagined foreigners taking child hostages look so noble?

But then there’s the alternative narrative. Perfidious Albion. Divide and conquer. The British as wicked schemers, infinitely cunning, capable of hatching Machiavellian plots that take decades to play out, always to their advantage. 

To ascribe to any one nation, creed or race, consistent and competent evil is as simplistic as to believe that within it resides true virtue. Negativity is little better than naivety. For both of these, fictions spring from the same poisoned source: Exceptionalism.

A conviction that somehow your kind are unique and superior. Held to a higher standard perhaps, but also untrammelled by the rules others must obey. The hardest lesson of all, the sad tragedy of history but the true hope for the future, is that we, whoever we may be, are really not that much different from everyone else on this planet.

By invitation
Neil McCallum
Author of five novels, Mrs A’s Indian Gentlemen* being the latest
Twitter: @dawoodmccallum *Writes as Dawood Ali McCallum

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Exceptionalism
India Matters
People line up at a BBMP fever clinic to give their samples | MEGHANA SASTRY
Brace up! Karnataka to hit Covid peak by September-end: Experts
Covid 19 test conducted at Valiyangadi market in Kozhikode. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Kerala Covid report: Death high among people without travel history, stress on comorbidities
Civic works in Bengaluru have either stalled or going on at a very slow pace
Under quarantine, really? Many BBMP engineers use ‘sick’ ploy to skip work
A street in Chennai barricaded to prevent COVID-19 spread. (File Photo| R Satish Babu/EPS)
Covid-19 curve in Chennai won’t see sharp fall, don't hide symptoms, warn top officials

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
'Onam turning out to be international festival': PM Modi in 'Mann ki Baat'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo | PTI)
It is time to make nutrition a people’s movement: PM Narendra Modi
Gallery
On August 28, Hollywood lost one of its most prominent stars as Chadwick Boseman died due to cancer. Fans all around the world are grieving the sudden loss of the star who had won millions of hearts with his earnest portrayals in some brilliant biographie
RIP Chadwick Boseman: Here's remembering some of the memorable performances of the 'Black Panther' star
According to multiple European media, Messi's father recently bought multiple properties in Italy. Is it time for another direct contest between Messi and Ronaldo? Is it true that Manchester City is most likely to sign the talismanic Argentine? As rumours around Leo's Barcelona career coming to an end intensifies, here are top contenders likely to bring him home.
Where will Lionel Messi go from Barcelona? Here are top clubs who can afford the Argentina captain
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp