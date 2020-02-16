Home Magazine Voices

Water sign: Personality traits of fathers

Cancer fathers are loving, supportive parent who tend to spoil their children. He will teach his kids how to be loving, compassionate, and empathetic to other people.

He is a humanitarian himself and hence will want them to learn the value of caring about humanity. He loves being involved in child-rearing as family is one of the most important things to him, and thus he invokes tradition to stay close to his kids and keep the family a tight unit.

He truly lives to build a life to get everything for his wife and children making them happy as his ultimate life goal.

However, excess of his affection can get suffocating for his children and it is important that he alleviate some of the pressure he puts on them to be the best kids for his ideal family.

He could also become jealous and possessive of his children just as he does with his partner and will indulge in splurge to pamper them. 

SCORPIO: A Scorpion father is an emotionally driven person which can make him exaggerate things at times and will love his children with all his heart.

They are intense and are incredibly loyal to those they love. There is no one they love more than their own children and hence will go to the ends of the earth to protect their kids without thinking twice. He will teach his kids to learn the art of success and being all that they can be.

His naturally observant nature will keep him alert when something feels amiss and will be difficult to trick him.

This, although might prevent his children from opening to him, yet they know deep down that he will always be there for them.

However, he can also go overboard with his principles and therefore his partner will need to step in sometimes to make sure that softness evens things out. 

PISCES: Pisces is a very caring, gentle, loving and intuitive soul who will be very compassionate with his children.

He has a whole lot of patience and understanding which helps a growing mind feel peaceful while learning.

His creative and artistic nature will help in teaching his kids how to open and be free. Empathy and compassion are two things he values and something he tries to teach his children as he himself attuned to the world around him since Pisceans are prone to introspection.

As his head is often in the clouds, his partner will need to remind him to keep their feet on the ground. She will also have to make sure that the children are not given too much freedom as their father will have hard time setting boundaries since he himself struggles with this at times.

By helping everyone to keep themselves centered will allow them all to grow together as a family. The views expressed here are of the author.

Nitin Manchanda www.nitinmanchanda.com, nitin.manchanda41@gmail.com

