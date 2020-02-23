Home Magazine Voices

Self-care routine for fire signs Leo, Aries, Sagittarius

Published: 23rd February 2020 05:00 AM

ARIES: Aries can be a determined sign and are high energy beings. Like the way Ram that represents Aries, they may use their energy to push their way to success into everything they try. The best way to unwind for them is by getting up and moving of as such a high-intensity level is not always a good thing for their health or overall well-being. Exercising outdoors where they can feel the sunshine can be extremely cathartic. Movement through running, biking, dancing or the like can give them a great adrenaline rush. Passionate Aries thrives on competition and hence they will excel in a group fitness class like spin or CrossFit. Sweating it out and releasing endorphins will not only help them physically but will also help them release stress from work or other areas of their life. They need to though make sure that they do not let their competitive side take over else they will miss out the benefits of the released endorphins. 

LEO: Those who belong to this sign are hardworking beings who take pride in their accomplishments and always are on the go. However, they too have a finite amount of energy and need to work on themselves to boost their energy levels to face the issues in life. Their self-care routine is as basic as taking a short nap as the upper back and spine rule Leo, these small naps help the body reimburse with energy when supported on a comfortable mattress. An important part of self-care is feeling good about self and in order to get a boost in life, they can either indulge themselves by cleaning out their cabinets and make room for the new and improved stuff or going out with their friends for a get-together. It is essential for them to make sure to listen to their body and do what feels right without getting into extensive wear and tear of the body and mind.  

SAGITTARIUS: The Sagittarians are independent and always on the move and are trying to expand their minds. It is difficult for them to stay constant and sit down for their self-care. As they are big dreamers, they find inspiration from reading memoirs and non-fiction books as they love learning about different perspectives, expanding their horizons and getting to know various aspects of the world and society. Sacred to the Sagittarian ruler Jupiter, oak has represented the link between the spiritual and natural worlds and hence reacquaint themselves with the great outdoors or going on a trip to a new or exotic place as this will enhance their creativity and make them feel inspired again. As they like challenges, sometimes trying to sit still in a meditative state can be a difficult yet beneficial activity for their self-growth. 

(The author can be contacted at www.nitinmanchanda.com, nitin.manchanda41@gmail.com)

