Standing on  the Brink of a  Deep State 

It is unfortunate that the professional report card of the police has to be viewed in a political context. The good news for the Uttar Pradesh police is that in facing the highly surcharged anti-Citizen (Amendment) Act (CAA) stir, they have effectively neutralised any grave threat to the state’s law and order fabric. The bad news, however, is that they could not but present an unsavoury picture of institutional high-handedness, political manipulation and communal bias, a grim reflection of the protestors’ sentiments against the CAA and the NRC (National Register of Citizens). The law may have been upheld but not in the spirit of the Constitution.

Is this what the police could have best done? Is the political slugfest over Meerut city SP’s abusive threat, ‘go to Pakistan’, directed at harmless Muslim bystanders uncalled for? The UP government of Yogi Adityanath seemed to be in sync with the hate remark and the officer has not been officially censured so far. Nevertheless, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, addressing his last ‘Mann ki Baat’ of 2019 against this backdrop, lauded the youth for believing in the system and questioning it when required. “I consider this attribute a virtue,” he said. Going by this yardstick, the police would be faced with an unenviable task; presently they seem at loggerheads with the idea of co-existing alongside such an empowered society.

In Pakistan, the Army often acts as a deep state, a state within the state, made up of covert networks of power, and operating independently of elected leadership. In India, there are indications of an increased sharing of social reality between sections of the police and the RSS, the baton-wielders and the power-wielders. It can only lead to a similar chaos and confusion as prevailing in Pakistan.

When it comes to minority bashing, the UP police have a dubious history. Hashimpura and Maliana, the worst ever communal carnage by the police in Independent India, were enacted during Meerut riots of 1987, with both state and Centre being ruled by Congress governments. A hint of deep state in the making, perhaps; there were the same ‘Pakistan or Kabristan’ sentiments then that are seen working now. These are yet to be repented by a state which took lead in organised cow lynching and encounter killings.

It is not just indiscriminate FIRs, false implications, unfounded notices for confiscation of property and large number of arrests though. A number of police functionaries in several UP districts, encouraged by seniors, have shown courage and character to commit themselves to the path of secular values and rule of law. They have taken recourse to straight forward legal and practical steps to maintain peace and earn people’s trust.

It may be argued that the cops were surprised by the intensity of violence at certain places, till it was too late. Equally baffling was the absence of official videography teams at various violence sites which could have furnished an accurate account of happenings. In another first-of-its-kind welcome move, a team of public-spirited lawyers, while the clashes were going on, held a press conference to warn legal action against policemen. It might become a trend for the future.vnraiips@gmail.com