Body detox weekly calendar

Wake up, open your eyes and get into that zone which gets the adrenaline rushing—time to get fit and healthy. 2020 is the year when socialising will be more of ‘fitalising’—it will be a scrummy cocktail for your health. Let’s buckle up, and get ready to be a part of the happening peer group of this changing world with this seven-day day detox plan. It will help boost your energy levels, support digestion and weight management, reduce inflammation, promote healthy skin, strengthen your immune system and improve your mood. Let’s get started:

Monday: Only fruits the entire day.

Tuesday: Only vegetable—cooked, steamed, boiled or raw - your choice.

Wednesday: Only liquids—milk shakes, fresh fruit juices, hot coffees, teas, lemonades, green teas.

Thursday: One brown bread with nutella spread and coffee in all three meals, milk/ fruits/ green teas in the mid meals.

Friday: One banana + one glass milk in all three meals, raw paneer- 150 gms with salt and pepper in the mid meals.

Saturday: Two eggs boiled in all three meals, salad in the mid meals.

Sunday: One bowl veg daliya in all three meals, milk/ fruits/ green teas in the mid meals. Get the best effects of this detox plan when the moon is in its own nakshatra, venus, saturn and mercury nakshatra, which is starting from January 6, 2020.

The views expressed here are of the author and nutritionist Sakshi Lalwani.