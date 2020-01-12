Home Magazine Voices

The dragon’s fragility

Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution and the Great Leap Forward underline the damage that such a personalised leadership can inflict.

Published: 12th January 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th January 2020 03:28 PM   |  A+A-

Pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong for the last six months are the biggest political crisis for China since the Tiananmen Square incident in 1989. In November, protests took a dangerous turn from regular weekend demonstrations to daily urban warfare. The unrest in Hong Kong gives us an opening to look into the hidden fragilities of the Chinese state and the challenges that lurk behind the Great Wall of China.

Nassim Nicholas Taleb in his book Antifragile has proposed the idea that nation-states have five principal sources of fragility: an over-centralised governing system, excessive debt and leverage, a lack of political variability, an undiversified economy and no history of surviving past shocks. As per this fragility concept, the first three sources explicitly appear in present-day China. The highly centralised Politburo; the non-rival one-party political system and Chinese credit expansion leading to high debt to GDP ratios, all can be potential sources of fragility for China.

The success of the Chinese system is attributed to its ‘unique’ political system. Its further centralisation by Xi Jinping can prove to be a problem for the Chinese state. Francis Fukuyama in his book Political Order and Political Decay argues that the Chinese political system with no democratic constraints and a weak conception of rule of law can work effectively with wise leadership but suffers from a ‘bad emperor problem’. The system can easily go into chaos with a leader who is focused on self-enrichment or personal power.

Mao Zedong’s Cultural Revolution and the Great Leap Forward underline the damage that such a personalised leadership can inflict. Learning from the Mao era, Deng Xiaoping created some institutional constraints, a system of term limit and succession to prevent another ‘bad emperor’. Abolition of term limit and insertion of ‘Xi thoughts’ in the Chinese Constitution signal a shift from Deng Xiaoping’s institutional autocracy to Xi’s personalised autocracy.

Xi’s crackdown on slightest dissent, social credit experiment with big data and AI, rapidly expanding surveillance systems, targeted annihilation of competition from inside the party and efforts to create a personality cult confirm this shift. Under Xi, China is vulnerable to ruthlessly executed policies for self-aggrandisement or chaos arising from the sudden demise of the leader.

There is a popular belief in China that high party leadership is less corrupt and more attuned to public welfare. This legitimacy of the central leadership faces a challenge of creeping private interests which come with economic growth and instances of high-level corruption as revealed in the Bo Xilai case of 2012. The state may not be able to stop the growing middle class from questioning an authoritarian regime which is corrupt at the highest levels.

All authoritarian regimes face resistance to their rule in one form or the other. The Chinese state has resorted to repression, accommodation and propaganda in equal measure to avoid mass protests. Managing protests of a large and growing middle class will be stressful for a state that is paranoid about social stability and control. Economic slowdown coupled with growing Orwellian surveillance can fuel discontent in this large middle class.

The economic fragility of the Chinese growth model has been in discussion for a few years. Growth in China has slowed down over the last decade and is being propped up by huge borrowing by state-owned companies. Corporate debt has steadily increased since 2011. According to estimates, China’s total debt-to-GDP ratio could be around 300 percent, making it a ticking time bomb despite the unorthodox yet resilient Chinese economic system. Along with the debt, the growing cost of labour and a rapidly ageing population both due to China’s now-abandoned one-child policy highlight the internal challenges of the Chinese economy. The trade war with the US further disrupts China’s export-driven economy. A state so dependent on steady economic success for its political stability may be in for a rude shock in the near future.

The key dilemma in Hong Kong is the battle between economic and political interests of the Chinese government. The difficulty in using violent suppression in Hong Kong is due to its economic value as a doorway for foreign capital. On the other hand, continuing unrest damages the government’s image of a strong state immune to any opposition. The Hong Kong crisis is a forewarning of the complex problems China may face in the next few decades. The future is hard to predict but with the complexities present in the Chinese politico-economic systems the dragon might just be fragile.
(1https://chinapower.csis.org/china-face-looming-debt-crisis)

Yash Vardhan Singh

Former LAMP fellow and independent researcher in geo-strategic affairs/public policy

yashvardhan395@gmail.com

