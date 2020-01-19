Climate change effect on Mercury

Nitin Manchanda By

Mercury rules over our solar plexus and central nervous system. It is a planet of intelligence and retentive memory but due to climate change and rising pollution along with mercury afflicted in the birth chart, can give problems of solar plexus, central nervous system, indigestion, abdomen pain, asthma, lung disease, stammering, leukoderma, skin disease, eczema, mental weakness, nervous breakdown, impotency and ENT problems. The colour green is a mixture of yellow and blue. Yellow represents Jupiter. Consumption of yellow coloured food such as orang, banana, pulses and vegetables will enhance mercury’s positive vibrations in the body.

As Jupiter represents the liver, circulation of blood in arteries, fat deposit in body, kidney and thigh, thus having Jupiter centric food will strengthen the liver. Blue colour is represented by Saturn and has a property of cooling, soothing, contracting and antiseptic in nature. Due to its antiseptic property, it controls rotting, body aches, fever, cholera, sunstroke, skin problems, pimples and chronic sores. As Saturn represents teeth, feet, bones knees, ribs, nails, secretive system, hair, minerals, adding blue colour food such as potato, barley, rai, mustard oil or black gram pulses in diet will add strength and make Saturn vibrations positive in the body.

There are three primary colours: red, yellow and blue. The mix of these bring about the formation of secondary colours like black, which has the property to absorb all the rays. Red represents Mars, yellow represents Jupiter and blue represents Saturn. These three outer planets impact health. Red colour is indicative of heating, stimulating, expanding and acts as tonic. It stimulates the nervous system and regulates the circulation of blood. It has an important role in stimulating the lympathetic nervous system. Consumption of red colour food like apples or strawberry yogurt, red pulses and vegetables helps combat nervousness, cough and cold and impotency. Combination of red and yellow makes orange which exhibits also a hot character.

It also stimulates the nervous system and regulates circulation of blood. Colours like indigo and violet are very cold in nature. Indigo removes fever, strengthens the nervous system and controls thirst along with being an antiseptic made by mixing red and blue. Consumption of violet colour products removes insomnia, removes anaemic conditions by increasing red corpuscles and helps in controlling acute TB problems. According to Ayurveda, vat, pit and cough are three toxins which are represented by yellow, red and blue colour. These can be used as a colour therapy to strengthen solar plexus in all chakras and elevate positive energies of mercury.

