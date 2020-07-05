STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Magazine Voices

A day in the life of a romance writer

Boy meets girl–but where? At the chemist’s hiding a cough or in the hospital fighting over the last oxygen cylinder? Should he shave, should she wear lipstick?

Published: 05th July 2020 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2020 11:58 AM   |  A+A-

Exams

For representational purposes

Writers of romance are breathless and flushed–there’s a new virus in town. Hearts racing, palms sweaty and lower lips bitten, they have to churn out mush through a pandemic.

Eyes must still meet eyes across a crowded room, banter has to fly, and when the time comes, the couple should remember to rip off their masks.

At no point should the panting on the page be mistaken for a medical condition.

Boy meets girl–but where? At the chemist’s hiding a cough or in the hospital fighting over the last oxygen cylinder? Should he shave, should she wear lipstick?

These are just a few thoughts that pop into the romance writer’s head at the grocery store. Of course, a hero or heroine or both may test positive, and you do sense a publishing opportunity in that, but balancing the crying with the cooing may get too much.

You don’t want to accidentally set off literary fiction.

Once upon a time you could pack off the kids to school and then call up your girlfriends, get your daily goss and glug coffee.

When chatty domestic help arrived, you stared hard at the computer screen, pretending to work. You escaped to exotic locales, where beautiful people did nothing else but be beautiful.

They spoke in complete sentences, their thoughts logical and well-analysed, their grammar and punctuation in place.

You seated the man and woman across dining tables in Venice or Paris, and had them say terse and tender things to each other by turn.

You lay them side by side on beach towels and bedspreads around the world, and occasionally propped them up against a wall.

All you heard then was husky baritones and high-pitched moans. Now it is the death threat delivered by one family member to another.

Romance writers, like their non-romance-writer sisters, are no domestic goddesses, and feel the absence of paid help as keenly as anyone else.

Sexual tension between characters is tough to record while doing the dishes. A minute to oneself cannot be squandered away researching glam locations for imaginary people to make out in.

You begin to think monks and nuns are on to something.

A keen awareness of your offspring starting their own circus company on your desk only wants you to pen an ode to birth control.

It doesn’t help that the current man in your life is the garbage guy. You await his arrival with bated breath; the sound of his vehicle has you rush to the gate with dry waste in one hand and wet waste in the other, segregated just as he likes.

There is a lot of eye contact, as one tries to communicate without taking off the mask. Your desperate attempt at small talk is met with typical male monosyllabic indifference on his part.

When he tells you off about the wrong waste in the wrong basket, the chemistry is electric.

Those were the days, my friend, we thought they’d never end. Remember when you had the house all to yourself?

Drink in hand, you happily keyed in dirty talk between two strangers because you had the time and you were in the mood.

But now… Now try typing in erotic encounters between rapid instructions to spouse on laundry. How you wish you could handcuff him to the washing machine and leave him there!

‘I want you,’ you whisper, ‘I must have you,’ to that online pizza you dare not order.

Shinie Antony
Author
shinieantony@gmail.com

Stay up to date on all the latest Voices news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
romance novels romance writers
India Matters
A hair-stylist wearing protective suit attends to a customer at a salon that opened after a gap of three months owing to COVID-19 pandemic at Kandivali in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Migrant workers flocking back to Mumbai for work
For representational purposes
Another dog tests positive for coronavirus in US
The 1,013 grams of gold ornaments and 3.2 kg of silver ornaments recovered from the possession of property offender Baswaraju Prakash on Saturday
This burglar lives in a villa and drives an SUV
A migrant worker’s family returns to their hometown with their belongings on Saturday, apprehensive about the increasing number of Covid cases in Bengaluru | Shriram B N
Techies from North Karnataka logging out of IT City

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Where are you headed? A policeman seems to ask as a person who is coming out of the Challanam fishing harbour which was shut after a fisherwoman tested positive of COVID-19 in Kochi. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
Kerala government makes facemask, social distancing mandatory for one year
A woman wearing a mask as a precaution against the coronavirus walks through a waterlogged street during monsoon rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Heavy rains lash Mumbai, yellow alert issued for city and neighbouring areas
Gallery
Lionel Messi has won everything with Barcelona. Arguably the finest footballer in the world, Messi is now 33-years-old his current contract with the Catalan powerhouse runs out next year. Loyal fans dream of a poetic end to the Messiah's career - where he dons no other colours but that of Barcelona's. But Manchester City seem to show the potential to spoil their plans as rumours of Messi leaving Nou Camp for England becoming stronger day by day.
Lionel Messi leaving Barcelona for Manchester City: What are the odds?
What is a 'Tom Cruise Movie'? Doesn't it signify something more than (just) adrenaline rush? While the 58-year-old might be the best action hero on the planet, his genuinely mindblowing acting skills look distant with all the cars flying, guns blazing and
Happy birthday Tom Cruise: The action hero we envy, born-actor we miss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp